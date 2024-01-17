GBP Breaks Two-Week Gaining Streak On Bad Economic Data

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) So far this week, the pound sterling has lost 1.16 percent against the US dollar, breaking a two-week gaining streak ahead of an EU leaders' summit that took place on Thursday and Friday.

The media has reported that they plan to say that the progress in talks with the United Kingdom is still not sufficient to reach a trade deal and that they're instructing the Chief Negotiator to intensify the talks with the British government, they may be discussing which concessions they can make to the United Kingdom for the sake of advancing with the negotiations.

About this issue, the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel commented that the European Union would need to be more“realistic” in compromising on fishing rights, highlighting that reaching a deal should be in the interests of both parts.

Given the recent surge in the number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier restrictions system. Most of the country is currently on the lowest tier, though places like the Liverpool region will have to face the toughest restrictions.





“We think the risks, unfortunately, are all on the downside,” he said during a question and answer session.

The claimant count rate rose by 7.6 percent in September, while the number of unemployed people went up by 28,000. Average earnings remained unchanged in the three months to August, after dropping by 1 percent in the previous period. Excluding bonus, average earnings gained 0.8 percent, after going up by 0.2 percent in the previous period.