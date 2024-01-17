Australian Dollar Attempts To Recover

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



So far this week, the Australian dollar has advanced 0.10 percent against the US dollar, attempting to recover from last week's losses.

Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Chris Kent said on Monday that the expansion of balance sheets is adding monetary stimulus and that the current attempt to ease the financial conditions is been greater than during the 2008 financial crisis.

Because of this, the bank does not plan to increase the cash rate until the inflation rate is in the target range.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia released its October minutes.The members of the committee expressed their optimism for the global economic outlook, as they observed that the economy is now gradually recovering.

In Australia, 27,458 cases have been reported, as well as a death toll of 905.

The board commented that the third-quarter contraction was smaller than expected, as well as milder compared to the performance of other countries.

As per the unemployment levels, they expect it to be high for an extended period, so addressing this problem is now a priority.

If the sector gives signs of dysfunction, the bank is willing to make extra government securities purchases.

They also discussed the bank's forward guidance.

The index stood at0.22 percent in September (month-to-month), after being at 0.49 percent in the previous month.