GBP Recovers As Brexit Talks Optimism Takes Over The Markets

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The pound sterling benefited from the optimism that took over the market regarding the post-Brexit talks. EU Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier said that a deal with the UK government is within reach, while a new round of negotiations were announced.

“Our assessment of negative interest rates, from the experience elsewhere, is that they probably appear to work better in a more wholesale financial market context, and probably better in a nascent economic upturn,”he said.

On Wednesday the bank published the Consumer Price Index, which stood at 0.4 percent in September (month-to-month), after dropping 0.4 percent in the previous month and below the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at 0.5 percent. In yearly terms, the index stood at 0.5 percent, higher than the previous month's 0.2 percent and remaining in line with the analysts' expectations.

The Producer Prices Index Core Output went up by 0.3 percent, after being at 0 percent in the previous month and over the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at 0.1 percent.

On Thursday, the Confederation of British Industry released the Industrial Trends Survey for October, which showed an improvement from September's -48 percent, at -34 percent and way better than the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at -45 percent. Consumer confidence dropped to -31 in October, after being at -25 in September and worse than the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be a -28.

The Bank of England'sChief Economist, Andy Haldane said during a conference at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research that the UK's household spending is remarkably resilient, pointing out the US case and claiming that the UK could follow the same path.

IHS Markit reported that the preliminary Manufacturing PMI for October stood at 53.3, signaling a slower expansion of the sector compared to September's, which stood at 54.1, and better the analysts' expectations, who foresaw it to be at 53.1.