India Packaged Jaggery Market Share: Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled” India Packaged Jaggery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “. The India packaged jaggery market size reached INR 55.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 122.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during 2023-2028.

Increasing Health and Wellness Concerns:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the growing awareness and inclination towards health and wellness among consumers. Jaggery, known as 'gur' in India, is increasingly being perceived as a healthier alternative to refined sugar. This natural sweetener is rich in essential minerals like iron and magnesium and is believed to aid in digestion, making it a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers. The rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity has further augmented the demand for healthier sweetener options. Packaged jaggery, with its convenience and consistent quality, appeals to this health-oriented market segment, thereby boosting its growth.

Culinary and Cultural Influence:

Jaggery holds a significant place in Indian culinary traditions and cultural practices. It is widely used in the preparation of various traditional Indian sweets and snacks, which are integral to Indian cuisine. Additionally, jaggery is often used in religious rituals and festivals across India, underlining its cultural importance. The convenience of packaged jaggery, available in various forms like blocks, powder, and liquid, has made it more accessible to urban and rural consumers alike. This ease of use, coupled with its cultural significance, has played a crucial role in promoting the packaged jaggery market in India. Moreover, the growing interest in traditional and regional cuisines among the younger generation and the diaspora is further propelling the market growth.

Government Initiatives and Support:

The Indian government's initiatives to promote natural and organic agricultural practices have positively impacted the packaged jaggery market. With an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly farming methods, the production of jaggery, often derived from organically grown sugarcane, has received a boost. Government schemes supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas have enabled local manufacturers to scale up their jaggery production and packaging capabilities. Additionally, the government's efforts in establishing food safety and quality standards have increased consumer trust in packaged food products, including jaggery. These initiatives, aimed at supporting indigenous industries and ensuring product quality, are significant factors contributing to the growth of the packaged jaggery market in India.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-packaged-jaggery-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the India Packaged Jaggery Industry:



24 Mantra Organic

A.K.S. Trading Corporations

B&B Organics

Desi Village Agro Foods India (P) Ltd

Dhampur Green

Geographical Indications Tagged World Premium Products Pvt Ltd

Maple Leaf Project

Miltop Exports

Nutriplato

Organic India Pvt Ltd (Fab India)

Organic Tattva (Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt.)

Patanjali Ayurveda Limited

Sriveda Sattva Private Limited

Truefarm, Two Brothers Organic Farms Vayam.

By Product Type:



Sugarcane Jaggery

Palm Jaggery Coconut Jaggery

Sugarcane jaggery represents the largest segment due to the country's tropical climate and fertile land making it ideal for sugarcane cultivation.

By Form:



Powder/Granules

Block Liquid

Powder/granules holds the largest market share as it eliminates the need for labor-intensive processes like breaking traditional jaggery blocks, making it a time-saving option for households and commercial kitchens.

By Pack Type:



Plastic Pouches

Jars Others

Plastic pouches represent the largest segment as it is convenient and more affordable for producers and consumers.

By Pack Size:



500 gm

1000 gm

250 gm Others

500 grams accounted for the largest market share as it strikes a balance between being sufficient for regular consumption without being too large or expensive.

By Distribution Channel:



General Trade

Modern Trade Online

General trade represents the largest segment as it encompasses traditional retail channels, including local grocery stores, street vendors, and small-scale retailers.

By Region:



North India

West & Central India

South India East India

West and Central India leads the market as the region has favorable climatic conditions and fertile soil, making them ideal regions for sugarcane cultivation.

Manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to cater to a wider range of consumer preferences. This includes the introduction of flavored jaggery variants such as cardamom, ginger, and chocolate-infused jaggery. These innovations appeal to consumers looking for unique and indulgent jaggery options. Besides, with the rise of organic and natural food trends, there is a growing demand for organic packaged jaggery. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for jaggery products made from organic sugarcane and free from additives or preservatives. This trend reflects a desire for cleaner and more environmentally friendly food options.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163