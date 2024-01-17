Brussels begins ‘screening’ Ukrainian rules

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Brussels has declared the commencement of a thorough "screening process and negotiating framework" as part of the ongoing negotiations with Ukraine regarding its aspirations to join the European Union (EU). This announcement comes amidst varying opinions among member states on the timeline for Ukraine's potential accession, with some asserting that Kiev is years away from achieving its goal.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed this new phase in a speech delivered before the European Parliament, reflecting on the formal initiation of the accession process last year. Von der Leyen expressed optimism, stating that the launch had filled the hearts of millions of Ukrainians with hope and joy. She acknowledged the strides made by Ukrainian lawmakers in adopting necessary reforms, marking progress in aligning with European Union standards.



The announcement of the screening process follows a recent meeting between Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During the meeting, discussions about the scrutiny of national legislation took place, emphasizing the strategic steps that will lead Ukraine toward full European Union membership.



The European Union's approach to initiating accession talks faced an unconventional turn in December when the decision was pushed through the Council of Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his critical stance towards Brussels' dealings with Kiev, left the meeting during the voting process. This maneuver allowed the European Union to fulfill the requirement for unanimous approval without explicit support from Orban, showcasing the intricate political dynamics at play in the bloc.



As the European Union takes a closer look at Ukrainian legislation and progresses in negotiations, the article explores the complexities surrounding the accession process. It delves into the hopes and challenges associated with Ukraine's European Union aspirations, shedding light on the political nuances that shape the path to potential membership and the ongoing evolution of European Union-Ukraine relations.





