Internet Of Things (Iot) Market Poised For 16.6% CAGR Surge, Targeting US$ 8,83,156.2 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR

According to a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market size is projected to reach US$ 1,90,180.8 million in 2024. The sales of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8,83,156.2 million. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is growing because consumers are becoming more conscious of the need for smart, connected products like wearables and smart home appliances. As governments and regulatory agencies become more aware of the potential advantages of IoT, they are creating standards and laws to encourage its broad adoption.

IoT adoption is fueled by the fourth industrial revolution, defined as incorporating digital technology into manufacturing and other industries to enhance automation, efficiency, and operational effectiveness. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is expanding due to customer demand for smart and connected products like wearable technology and smart homes. IoT-enabled product and service innovation is driven by consumer expectations for convenience and improved experiences.

Security flaws threaten the confidentiality and integrity of data on Internet of Things devices, making them vulnerable to hackers. Worries about data breaches, privacy problems, and illegal access constrain the broad adoption of IoT. The growth in linked devices strains the network infrastructure that is now in place. Faster data transfer rates and the real-time communication required for some IoT applications can be inhibited by congested networks and limited bandwidth.

Regional Outlook

Continuous innovation is fostered in North America by a dynamic and competitive landscape shaped by prevalent IoT vendors and a vibrant startup culture. Europe is seeing a boom in IoT installations tackling environmental issues, especially in energy conservation and management, as sustainability emerges steadily. The Internet of Things (IoT) market expansion in Asia Pacific is driven by solid growth in the manufacturing and logistics sectors and a growing tech-savvy population.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) market has the potential to evolve steadily and revolutionize connectivity in a wide range of industries. The future of interconnected ecosystems can be shaped by its growing adoption, which presents novel opportunities for data-driven analysis, efficiency improvements, and decision-making.” comments an analyst

Key Takeaways



The IoT sensor segment in the component category to grab a share of 31.8% by 2034.

In the application category, the smart grid segment to acquire a market share of 22.7% by 2034.

The IoT sensor segment in the component category to exhibit a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2034.

In the application category, the smart grid segment to accelerate at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States Internet of Things (IoT) market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2024 and 2034.

Canada IoT market is to develop at a CAGR of 15.9% through 2034.

Mexico Internet of Things market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2024 and 2034.

China Internet of Things market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.0% through 2034.

South Korea IoT market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2024 and 2034. Japan Internet of Things (IoT) market to exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Many big and small Internet of Things (IoT) providers are competing in domestic and international Internet of Things (IoT) industries, making it a very competitive space. The market appears to be fractured since technology is so prevalent. Leading Internet of Things (IoT) vendors employ two significant strategies: product innovation and mergers and acquisitions.

Noteworthy Developments

Texas Instruments created the SimpleLink series of Wi-Fi 6 companion integrated circuits (ICs) in April 2023 to help designers implement highly dependable, secure, and efficient Wi-Fi connections at an affordable price point so that applications can run in high-density or high-temperature environments up to 105°C.

Qualcomm increased the scope of its product in February 2023 to streamline and expedite IoT across several industries. By providing a ubiquitous global connection, intelligently optimizing, and combining location technologies with sensor alerts and crucial device management and control capabilities, Qualcomm Aware is to set a new standard for the Internet of Things and help organizations increase operational efficiency.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 8,83,156.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 16.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures



