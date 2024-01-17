(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Quality Control Market by Offering, Application, and End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The IVD quality control market is expected to reach $2.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the IVD quality control market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the increasing geriatric population, growing demand for third-party quality controls, need for internal and external quality assessment reports, increasing number of clinical laboratories, growing demand for Point-of-Care (POC) and rapid diagnostics. However, stringent technical requirements and regulatory processes for quality controls restrain this market's growth.

The growing demand for multi-analyte and multi-instrument controls offers opportunities for market growth. However, the evolving regulatory landscape and lack of access to quality control/quality assurance materials are the major challenges to market growth.

In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD quality control market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, growing adoption of advanced diagnostic products, and increasing funding activities, coupled with novel developments in diagnostic technologies, are the factors supporting the largest share of this market.

Among the offering, in 2023, the quality control products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD quality control market.

Increasing adoption of diagnostic products, demand for external quality assessment programs as these programs use quality controls in their programs, development of multi-analyte quality controls, new product launches, and increasing demand for independent controls contribute to the segments' largest share.

Among the technologies, in 2023, the immunoassay/immunochemistry segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD quality control market.

The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the increased adoption of immunoassay/immunochemistry tests, technological innovations in these tests, and the simultaneous development of quality control contributed to the segment's largest share.

Among the application, in 2023, the infectious diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD quality control market.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases has led to the availability of a broad range of quality controls that are designed to monitor the assay precision of IVD tests for infectious diseases such as hepatitis, retrovirus, sexually transmitted diseases, congenital diseases, and other infectious diseases.

According to the WHO, in 2020, there were an estimated 376 million new cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) worldwide, with chlamydia accounting for 129 million, gonorrhea for 82 million, syphilis for 7.1 million, and trichomoniasis for 156 million of the reported cases. The need for diagnosis of such infectious diseases also required quality controls for the quality assessment of tests, which further supported the largest share of the segment.

Among the end users, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD quality control market.

The large segment share is majorly attributed to the large volume of diagnostics tests carried out in the hospitals, the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising number of hospitals and clinics across emerging markets.

