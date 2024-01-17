(MENAFN) In a recent session of the European Parliament, Miroslav Radakovsky, a prominent European Union lawmaker and founder of the Slovak PATRIOT party, issued a dire warning to his colleagues. As debates unfolded over a stalled plan to allocate an additional EUR50 billion (USD54.6 billion) in European Union aid to Ukraine, Radakovsky cautioned that the continued supply of weapons to the conflict in Kiev could lead to more Slavic casualties and potentially trigger a violent uprising against Western Europe.



Expressing concern over the killing of Slavic people in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Radakovsky urged a reevaluation of the European Union's stance on supporting such actions. He argued that if the current trajectory persists, Slavic nations might unite in solidarity and undertake drastic measures, including the potential devastation of Western Europe. He emphasized the need for the European Union to avoid a scenario where Slavic unity manifests as a force capable of bringing Western Europe "to the ground, to the La Manche, a lawn," underscoring the urgency of preventing such a catastrophic outcome.



Radakovsky, known for founding the Slovak PATRIOT party, has consistently criticized the European Parliament's endorsement of funding for the Ukraine conflict. Notably, he was one of the dissenting votes when the European Parliament overwhelmingly labeled Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" in November 2022. During the recent debate, Radakovsky contended that the Ukraine crisis is, in essence, a problem rooted in the global interests of the United States.



Accusing the European Union of being a subservient entity to the United States, Radakovsky advocated for peace talks that exclude American involvement. He argued that a diplomatic resolution must be pursued independently by the European Union, emphasizing the imperative to halt the ongoing violence in the region.



As Radakovsky's warning reverberates through the European Parliament, the divisive nature of European Union policies toward the Ukraine-Russia conflict comes into sharp focus. The implications of his cautionary words underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and raise questions about the European Union's role in fostering peace in the region while navigating its relationships with global powers.



