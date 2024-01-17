(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This incredible milestone was reached in November 2023.

LINCOLN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco Bay Coffee , a leading purveyor of quality coffee, is proud to announce the sale of its three billionth OneCUPTM coffee pod. While the milestone was reached in November, continue to be a big hit with coffee enthusiasts as 2024 gets underway.San Francisco Bay Coffee's unique milestone is a testament to the high-quality taste, convenience, and sustainability of OneCUPTM coffee pods enjoyed by coffee lovers the world over. That means three billion moments of caffeinated (or decaffeinated!) bliss were experienced across the globe. Three billion times, OneCUPTM coffee pods made a difference in someone's day. With San Francisco Bay Coffee's unwavering commitment to sustainability, OneCUPTM coffee pods provided coffee lovers with three billion chances to help the planet by choosing a commercially compostable pod instead of a plastic K-cup.San Francisco Bay Coffee is proud to achieve such an amazing milestone while providing its valued customers with the world's finest high-quality coffee.About the Company:Founded by Jon and Barbara Rogers in 1979, San Francisco Bay Coffee is one of the best coffee makers not only in California but the whole world! Roasting over 30 million pounds of coffee annually, San Francisco Bay Coffee believes that everyone who touches the coffee, from the plants to roasted beans to the steaming cup, should benefit from the process. Socially and environmentally conscious, San Francisco Bay Coffee is committed to buying the majority of coffee directly from the 32,000 collaborating farmers to ensure fair pay. Moreover, San Francisco Bay Coffee has built 63 schools, 1,700 housing complexes, and dozens of medical and dental centers in partner communities. In 40 years of producing exceptional coffee, San Francisco Bay Coffee has donated more than 10 million coffee plants to coffee-providing farmers. To San Francisco Bay Coffee, everyone is family and should be treated as such!

