London Gold Holds Jewelry Photoshoot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The radiance of London Gold's premiere jewelry line was captured in the October 2023 photoshoot.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scottsdale, AZ: London Gold , an award-winning jewelry store, was thrilled to team up with an amazing team of artists to capture the stunning beauty of their premiere jewelry collection this past October.The photoshoot featured a wide range of designer jewelry , such as diamond tennis bracelets, diamond line necklaces, diamond hoop earrings, oval diamonds, gemstone jewelry, emerald rings, rub necklaces, pink diamond oval-all created by London Gold, as well as international jewelers , such as Ascencio, Emilie, and Yael.Many talented artists came together to assist London Gold in capturing the radiant beauty of these immaculate jewelry pieces. Local lifestyle and advertising photographer Dillon Driscol returned to offer his expertise. He was joined by model Mary Williamson of Ford Modeling and hair and makeup artist Allison Pynn. Phoenix-based Ely Media Productions provided video support.London Gold is pleased to offer jewelry enthusiasts an extensive line of unparalleled, one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces to commemorate any special milestone. They are conveniently located in Scottsdale, Arrowhead, and Chandler.Dillon Driscol (@dillondriscollphotography on Instagram)Mary Williamson (@maryy_williamson on Instagram)Allison Pynn (@allisonpynn on Instagram)Ely Media Productions (@​​emp_films on Instagram)About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry-but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry-all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold's selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.

