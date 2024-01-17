Stevendouglas Continues To Expand Across TX Opening 3Rd Office In 3 Years, Now Providing Recruiting Services In Houston

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StevenDouglas flourishes as a national recruiting firm, growing their presence in Texas with offices across the state with Houston, Austin and Dallas locations.

FT. LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StevenDouglas , a national search and interim resources firm founded in South Florida in 1983, continues to expand aggressively across the state of Texas as their client base grows in the region since establishing their first office in Austin, Texas in 2021, followed by the opening of a Dallas office in 2022. The firm announced the opening of their Houston office this month as they solidify their reach and scope throughout the entire state of Texas, which already includes working in the Austin, Dallas and San Antonio markets and their surrounding areas. As a national recruiting firm, StevenDouglas has seen tremendous growth over the last decade, doubling in size over the last 4 years and exceeding $130 million in revenue in 2022, with impressive growth in business coming from the Texas market.

The most recent expansion in Houston is a huge opportunity as the firm has recruited over a proven and experienced team of 3 women that have all worked together at their prior firm. In fact, Robin Payne and Janel McNeal were the Founding Partners of the firm,“McNeal & Payne Talent”, and Kyla Janecek was a successful recruiter on their team. All three StevenDouglas employees bring an extensive recruiting background in the state as well as direct work experience in Finance and Accounting and more importantly they are a great team that works incredibly well together.

“As StevenDouglas continues to expand across the U.S., Texas is critical to the firm's long-term success given it is one of the largest economies in the US and many top companies are moving to the region and long-standing companies are expanding their businesses and workforce in Texas. We pride ourselves on having an on-the-ground presence in the markets we serve as well as providing clients experts in their respected disciplines” said Matt Shore, StevenDouglas CEO. He went on to say,“We are incredibly fortunate to have the former team from McNeal & Payne Talent joining us and accelerating our presence in Houston, as they are all well respected as go-to trusted advisors for their clients and candidates in Houston and the surrounding areas.”

Leading the Texas Finance & Accounting teams since 2021 is Managing Director Laurie Canepa, who has earned notable accomplishments throughout her career with her reputation for finding top talent in the Texas market. Laurie has been successful in building a great local team in Austin with colleagues from a former firm and we have been very fortunate to attract some amazing talent in Dallas as well. In this very short tenure in Texas, StevenDouglas is already ranked as the #3 Contingency Search Firm and #5 for Retained Search in Austin, tripling the number of StevenDouglas employees working in the state in just the last two years. StevenDouglas recruiting in Texas serves Finance and Accounting, Technology, Legal, HR and Interim Resources, with recruiting specialists in each office that are Texas-based leaders with direct work expertise in the areas they serve.

Laurie Canepa, Texas Managing Director said about the expansion,“It's gratifying to see StevenDouglas' presence in Texas expand so quickly with continued success in such a short period of time. Bringing on the“right” recruiting talent to support this unique market is what sets us apart from the competition.” She went on to say,“Due to those deep relationships in the Texas market, the Texas business community has embraced StevenDouglas and quickly realized the benefits of partnering with seasoned, recruiting professionals who bring decades of experience across a range of disciplines and industries. It allows us the opportunity to be trusted advisors and support the companies we work with across Texas and beyond.”

StevenDouglas Offices Across Texas include:

Houston Office Location: 201 Fannin Street, Suite 262, Houston, Texas 77002

Austin Office Location: 9600 Great Hills Trail, Suite 150W, Austin, Texas 78759

Dallas Office Location: 325 N. St. Paul Street, Suite 3100, Dallas, TX 75201

About StevenDouglas:

StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading boutique Search and Interim Resources firms, has been a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent for clients since 1983.

