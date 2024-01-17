PASQAL Welcomes Roberto Mauro As General Manager To Spearhead Operations In South Korea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roberto Mauro, South Korea General Manager

- Roberto Mauro, General Manager of PASQAL South KoreaPARIS, FRANCE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PASQAL , a global leader in neutral atom quantum computing, proudly announces the appointment of Roberto Mauro as General Manager for South Korea, marking a significant step in its global expansion. PASQAL is now present in 6 countries, France, United States, Netherlands, Canada, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.Strategic Expansion in KoreaSouth Korea is set to emerge as a global leader in quantum science and technology. With a national strategic and investment plan focused on nurturing the quantum ecosystem for research, development, industrial applications, and widespread adoption of quantum technologies, Roberto's leadership is expected to drive PASQAL's initiatives in sync with these national objectives. In 2023, PASQAL announced a partnership with Korean steel company POSCO, and Korean computing company Qunova Computing.Roberto Mauro's rich international experience in deep tech, encompassing roles in both market-leading enterprises and startup companies, uniquely positions him to lead PASQAL's ambitious expansion in South Korea. His proven track record in fostering innovation and operational excellence across diverse cultural environments, particularly in Asia and Korea, along with his expertise in spearheading collaborative ventures and technology transfers, are valuable assets that align well with PASQAL's strategic goals in the region.Vision for the FutureUnder Roberto's leadership, PASQAL's operations in South Korea are anticipated to significantly contribute to the growing Korean quantum ecosystem. His strategic vision and commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative work culture is set to propel PASQAL's initiatives and align with the company's global mission. Roberto's approach will integrate cutting-edge quantum research with practical industrial applications, ensuring that PASQAL remains at the forefront of quantum computing innovation.“On behalf of the PASQAL team, I extend a warm welcome to Roberto Mauro. His appointment marks a significant stride towards global quantum advancements,” said Joël Kremer, Chief Commercial Officer of PASQAL.“With Roberto's leadership, we anticipate reaching new milestones in quantum computing technology and innovation.”Roberto Mauro adds,“I am thrilled to join PASQAL in Korea at this precise moment. For two decades I have been a bridge for Korea's most innovative digital technologies into the world. I am delighted to be a bridge for world-leading quantum technologies into Korea, to accelerate the emergence of Korea as a global hub for the quantum economy while delivering tangible results today with PASQAL's ordered neutral atoms full-stack quantum processors."About PASQALPASQAL is a leading French Quantum Computing company that builds quantum processors from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. To learn more about PASQAL, visit

