Press Release: Plant-Based Beverage Market Report Highlights Growing Demand For Healthy Dairy Alternatives

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Plant-Based Beverage Market by Source, Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the plant-based beverage market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The global plant-based beverage market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing preference for healthy alternatives to dairy products. Plant-based beverages, derived from sources like soy, rice, and almonds, have gained popularity as nutritious substitutes for traditional dairy, offering essential vitamins and minerals with lower levels of fats, cholesterol, and lactose. The market is propelled by factors such as the rise in dairy allergies, growing health awareness, and increased disposable income.

Market Segmentation:

The plant-based beverage market is segmented based on source, type, distribution channel, and region. Notable findings from the report include:

Source:

Nuts Segment: Expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2019-2026.

Fruits Segment: Generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant, driven by demand for high-vitamin products in countries like India and China.

Type:

RTD Tea and Coffee Segment: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2026.

Plant-Based Milk Segment: Accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018 but is expected to witness notable growth, with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019–2026.

Distribution Channel:

Online Segment: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2026.

Specialty Stores Segment: Leading distribution channel in 2018, driven by the adoption of large retail formats like supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Region:

North America: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2026, with the U.S. leading the region due to the increasing trend of veganism and rising health awareness.

Market Players:

Key players in the plant-based beverage industry are adopting strategies like product launches, acquisitions, and business expansion to enhance profitability and market presence. Major players include WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth's Own Food Inc., and others.

Market Outlook:

The global plant-based beverage market, valued at $13,560 million in 2018, is estimated to reach $22,448 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period. The nuts segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.1%, while the plant-based milk segment remains dominant.

Key Findings:

The plant-based beverage market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by health-conscious consumers seeking dairy alternatives.

Nuts are projected to be the fastest-growing source, driven by factors like better taste, low cholesterol, and increasing demand for cholesterol-free products.

Online distribution channels are expected to grow rapidly, driven by increased internet and smartphone penetration.

The plant-based beverage market is thriving, driven by consumer preferences for healthier alternatives, rising awareness of dairy allergies, and the adoption of veganism. With the market offering diverse products like RTD tea and coffee, plant-based milk, and juices, consumers have a wide range of choices. As the market continues to evolve, key players are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge in this dynamic landscape.

According to the plant-based beverage market analysis by source, the fruits segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, the nuts sources segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the plant-based milk was the most prominent segment accounting for maximum share in the global plant-based beverage market. However, the others segment is expected to witness notable growth, with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019-2026.

Based on the distribution channel, the speciality stores segment was the leading distribution channel with most of the plant-based beverage market share in 2018. However, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on the plant-based beverage market forecast, Asia-Pacific and North America accounted for the maximum share in the global market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of veganism among consumers.

