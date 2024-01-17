Member country says NATO merely has five years to get ready for conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has conveyed a stark warning to NATO, suggesting that the alliance has a limited window of three to five years to prepare for a potential direct confrontation with Russia. In an interview with The Times on Monday, Prime Minister Kallas referenced recent German media reports indicating that Berlin was anticipating hostilities with Russia, speculating that such a scenario could unfold as early as the summer of 2025. Despite Moscow dismissing these claims, Kallas insisted that Estonia's intelligence service VLA had predicted a similar timeframe, underscoring the importance of NATO's unity and stance regarding Ukraine in determining the geopolitical landscape.



According to Prime Minister Kallas, Russia's strategic objective is to secure a pause in hostilities, allowing the nation to regroup, gather resources, and strengthen its position. She emphasized that perceived weakness could provoke aggressors, with Russia being no exception. In her conversation with The Times, Kallas stressed the critical role of NATO's unity and vigilance in shaping the future dynamics of the region.



Estonia, a former Soviet state sharing a border with Russia, has recently committed EUR1.2 billion (USD1.3 billion) in aid to Ukraine, extending support through 2027. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recent tour of Estonia, along with visits to Latvia and Lithuania, highlights the solidarity among these nations amid heightened tensions in the region.



The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been framed by the Ukrainian government as a defense of European democratic values. Notably, United States President Joe Biden has raised concerns, suggesting that Moscow could potentially target a NATO nation after subduing Ukraine. In a recent appeal to the Republican opposition in Congress, Biden emphasized the need to continue funding Kiev's war efforts, asserting that in such a scenario, Americans would be obligated to defend Europeans. However, the president faced skepticism from lawmakers who remained unconvinced by his argument.



As Estonia's warning adds urgency to NATO's strategic considerations, the alliance faces a pivotal juncture in its preparations for potential geopolitical challenges in the coming years. The evolving situation underscores the complex interplay of regional dynamics and the delicate balance between deterrence and diplomacy on the international stage.





