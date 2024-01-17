Widerøe Partners With Openairlines To Boost Fuel Savings Performance

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)





Toulouse, January 17, 2023: Widerøe, the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, announces adopting the OpenAirlines' SkyBreathe® 360° solution. This initiative aims to improve the airline's fuel-saving performance and reduce costs while reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Through this partnership, the airline will access 2000+ measures to optimize its fuel management strategy. Powered by a sophisticated algorithm based on big data, machine learning, and AI, the platform generates actionable insights to lower airline fuel expenses by up to 5%. With more than 15 million flights analyzed, SkyBreathe® is empowered by the world's largest fuel-efficiency database.

The solution is highly intuitive and combines ease of use with advanced analysis. With just a few clicks, the airline's users will access various fuel savings opportunities, helping them make the right decisions aligned with their fuel management strategy. SkyBreathe® 360° platform enables multiple airline players, boosting productivity and internal communication. Fuel managers, performance engineers, data scientists, flight operations managers, and pilots can work collectively and hand in hand with their dedicated OpenAirlines fuel expert, supporting them in achieving massive savings.

In addition, Widerøe also chose to use SkyBreathe® APM, providing in-depth visibility on its fleet's performance and health. This solution, usable on all aircraft models, including turboprops, will enable them to optimize fleet maintenance. Users will be able to easily monitor the fuel consumption of each aircraft engine in their fleet, and adjust their flight management system accordingly. The combined use of these products will help Widerøe maximize the quality of its overall fuel management.

“We welcome Widerøe to our community of SkyBreathe® users with open arms. We have full confidence in their ability to achieve significant fuel savings and emissions reductions using our solutions. APM will also help them keep track of the health of their fleet, which will greatly support them daily and during the cold season with the complex flights they operate in icy weather situations.” explained Alexandre Feray, the OpenAirlines CEO, delighted by this partnership.

The airline's VP of Flight Operation, Helge Anonsen, enthusiastically commented,“The Widerøe Team is continuously looking for ways to optimize our fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. We are excited about our new partnership with Open Airlines, and we are confident that it will help us improve even further.”

This strategic collaboration underlines the growing importance for airlines of adopting advanced technological solutions to meet environmental challenges while improving operational efficiency. Widerøe and the other 65 airlines collaborating with OpenAirlines are working together to shape a future where flight operations and carbon reduction go hand in hand.

Widerøe is the oldest Norwegian aviation group counting 3500 dedicated employees. The group consists of the subsidiaries Widerøe's Flyveselskap AS , Widerøe Ground Handling

AS , Widerøe Technical Services AS, Widerøe Zero AS, Widerøe Property AS, and Widerøe Asset AS. Widerøe AS is a subsidiary of the Norwegian Group.

Serving as a major public transportation provider, the Widerøe operation play a significant role in rural Norway serving businesses, students, patients, tourism and cultural exchange.

Widerøe Ground Handling offers ground services at 41 airports while Widerøe Technical Services offers aircraft maintenance at five locations throughout Norway.

OpenAirlines is a French clean-tech company comprising a team of highly qualified mathematicians, aeronautical engineers, data scientists, pilots, IT experts, and aircraft performance specialists who operate from its bases in Toulouse, Hong Kong, Miami, and Montreal.

They are specialized in developing digital technology to help airlines achieve their sustainability and emissions targets. They developed SkyBreathe®, a comprehensive eco- flying solution for airlines to reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions, today used by 65 airlines worldwide, including Air France, easyJet, DHL, Norwegian, IndiGo, flydubai, and Atlas Air.

