LG Lays Foundation To 2 Sports Projects In Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) BARAMULLA – Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated and laid the foundation stone to two sports projects on Tuesday in Baramulla. The LG laid the foundation stone for an astro turf at Baramulla Stadium, renamed after General Bipin Rawat, and and an eight-lane synthetic athletic track surface at Tulibal, Sopore.
Paying homage to the brave soldier and military strategist, the LG remembered the service of General Bipin Rawat in North Kashmir in various capacities. The football stadium in Baramulla will also be fitted with blow moulded chairs.
The LG also highlighted the key initiatives taken by the J&K Administration for the development of Baramulla District.
ADVERTISEMENT
The demonstration of sports activities and cultural performances on the occasion received special appreciation from the LG.
Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla; Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police administration; former PRI members; youth and people in large numbers were present. Read Also Ahmed Taha Masoody Wins Pencak Silat Gold At Beach Games Sachin's Wish Raises Hope For Anantnag's Armless Cricketer
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17012024000215011059ID1107732184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.