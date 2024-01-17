LG Lays Foundation To 2 Sports Projects In Baramulla

Paying homage to the brave soldier and military strategist, the LG remembered the service of General Bipin Rawat in North Kashmir in various capacities. The football stadium in Baramulla will also be fitted with blow moulded chairs.

The LG also highlighted the key initiatives taken by the J&K Administration for the development of Baramulla District.

The demonstration of sports activities and cultural performances on the occasion received special appreciation from the LG.

Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council Baramulla; Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; senior officers of Security Forces, Civil and Police administration; former PRI members; youth and people in large numbers were present.

