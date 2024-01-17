(MENAFN- Baystreet) Why China Technology and China EV Stock Plunge Accelerated

Chris La - Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday Watch As These Stocks Trade at New Highs

Technology semiconductor stocks took two spots on the S&P 500 stocks at the new 52-week high list. Yesterday, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Arista Networks (ANET), and Microsoft (MSFT) joined the list. Today, those stocks risk pulling back on profit-taking. Fortunately, the revenue growth from corporations building AI solutions will grow again this year.

Food services firm Domino's Pizza (DPZ) defied bears (and their ~ 4% short interest). The firm has strong global growth from 2024-2028 at 4% to 8%. This translates to over $400 million annually in operating income. Domino's could grow its locations to 40,000, compared to 10,000 locations in the U.S.

On the 52-week low list, Devon Energy (DVN) risks falling further. The company has poor valuations due to the dividend yield of under 1.9%, high price/book compared to its peers, and a high non-GAAP PEG ratio.

Boeing (BA) will lead the most actively traded stocks today. The plane manufacturer is in the news again. On Jan. 16, a Boeing collided at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Expect heavy trading volumes for both American Airlines (AAL) and Delta (DAL) today.

Markets will grow increasingly bearish on the economy. Expectations of a recession will push trading volumes for Ford (F) stock higher today. Shares may retest below $10, a November 2023 low, in the coming weeks. GM and Stellantis (STLA) may drop in sympathy.









