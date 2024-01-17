(MENAFN- Baystreet) Why China Technology and China EV Stock Plunge Accelerated

Wednesday Watch As These Stocks Trade at New HighsToday's Biggest TradesWednesday Morning Stocks Pre-Market Stocks To WatchNew Verizon Frontline Program Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday's Biggest Movers After China Tech Stumbled

The increasing frequency of down days is starting to take its toll on market sentiment. U.S. stock markets looked beyond the strong earnings results from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Goldman posted a profit increase after benefiting from increased trading activity. Morgan Stanley took a one-time charge, sending profits lower in the quarter. Their share price rose to 52-week highs before the report. Markets are looking ahead instead, selling out of stocks with the most risks.

After Chinese technology stocks stumbled on Tuesday, bears may renew their selling in Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent (TCEHY). Investors are worried that Chinese military research uses AI models powered by Baidu's Ernie and iFlyTek's Spark. They both use large language models. All three firms are at risk of testing new 52-week lows. Bearishness is so high that PDD, which owns the popular Temu app, is forming a downtrend.

In the volatile EV sector, CEO Elon Musk, who owns 13% of Tesla (TSLA) or 411 million shares, expressed a desire to take a 25% voting control. TSLA stock is the best EV stock to own, so investors are dumping Fisker (FSR), Lucid Motor (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and VinFast (VFS).

Markets are still reeling from Hertz's (HTZ) decision to sell all 20,000 Tesla EVs. HTZ stock closed near a 52-week low in the last week.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks