Rebalance 360: A Revolutionary Five

ReBalance , a leader in integrative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce the harnessing of "ReBalance 360," a pioneering program designed to address hair loss. Developed by renowned experts Dr. Natalya Fazylova and Dr. Arkady Lipnitsky , this program represents a significant advancement in hair loss treatment , incorporating the novel use of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) for hair loss that works on both men and women who are experiencing hair loss or hair thinning.

PRP injections, increasingly recognized for their effectiveness in various treatments ranging from sports injuries to hair loss, utilize a patient's own blood cells to promote healing in targeted areas. This approach aligns perfectly with ReBalance 360's five-step strategy: Remove, ReBalance, Regenerate, Revitalize, and Rejuvenate. This comprehensive methodology addresses hair loss through a holistic lens, considering factors such as diet, genetics, stress, hair care practices, hormonal imbalances, and autoimmune disorders.

ReBalance 360's innovative process not only integrates PRP treatment but also expands on traditional methods to offer a truly transformative experience. Understanding the underlying causes of hair loss is critical , and ReBalance 360's multifaceted approach ensures a tailored treatment for each individual.

Science Backs Up PRP as an Effective Hair Loss Treatment

A 2019 study featured in the International Journal of Trichology, which compared Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) therapy with minoxidil therapy for Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA), revealed that PRP therapy outperformed minoxidil in enhancing hair growth. The study found higher platelet counts in PRP therapy correlated with more significant clinical improvements. With minimal side effects, PRP therapy emerged as a promising alternative to minoxidil in the treatment of AGA.

Is PRP Hair Treatment for me?

Ideal candidates for ReBalance 360 include those in the early stages of hair thinning with partially active follicles. Those with more advanced hair loss or inactive follicles can also benefit from the treatment, albeit at a slower pace and potentially requiring more sessions. ReBalance 360 shows particular efficacy in treating weak follicles and localized alopecia areata, a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles.

ReBalance emphasizes the importance of general health and realistic expectations for optimal results. The process of PRP involves multiple treatments and gradual results, promoting natural hair growth over time for a more authentic and long-lasting effect.

Why Choose ReBalance for Hair Loss Treatment?

Expertise in PRP: Our specialists have extensive experience and knowledge in using PRP for hair loss, ensuring you receive the best possible care.

360 Approach: The ReBalance 360 program provides a comprehensive solution, addressing all aspects of hair loss from cause to cure.

Realistic and Long-lasting Results: Our approach is designed for natural and sustainable hair growth, promoting overall hair health.

ReBalance invites individuals experiencing hair loss to explore the potential of ReBalance 360. With our expert team and innovative approach, we are committed to helping you regain not just your hair but also your confidence and well-being.

About ReBalance:

ReBalance Medical Center, located in Manhattan, provides a comprehensive range of services, including Integrative Medicine, Wellness, Aesthetics, Pain Management, Anti-Aging, and Medical Weight Loss. At ReBalance Medical Center, our philosophy is grounded in a holistic approach, focusing on a complete evaluation of the individual, pinpointing the fundamental cause of illness, and addressing not just the symptoms but the illness itself. Our team, comprised of top-tier holistic health experts, collaborates to develop an innovative program tailored to diagnose and effectively treat complex chronic conditions.