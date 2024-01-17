Canadian Innovator Breaks Ground As Only Non

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hernan Popper is the founder and principal consultant of POPP3R Cybersecurity Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, offers cybersecurity strategic planning nationwide. The Convene Conference is held this year in Clearwater, FL, on January 17th and 18th. The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) is a US non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world.

Hernan Popper, POPP3R Cybersecurity founder, is slated to be a speaker at the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) Convene conference on January 17 and 18. Hernan will be the only non-US presenter among the 30+ speakers. This announcement underlines the significant contributions Hernan is making in the field of cybersecurity and his ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in human risk management.

“I look forward to offering fresh international perspectives on cybersecurity awareness at this prestigious conference. As the only non-U.S. speaker, I aim to provide valuable insights into groundbreaking human-centric methods from Europe and Canada that American leaders can leverage to take their organizational resilience to the next level.", Popper said.

Hernan Popper's participation is backed by his breakthrough approach to reinforcing cyber resilience by empowering users to be the ultimate defense line in front of cyber criminals. His presentation will focus on introducing groundbreaking methods for achieving effective results in the realm of cybersecurity awareness via gamification and neurosciences. Delegates at the conference will gain insights into the latest advanced techniques already in use in Europe by major organizations in the aerospace, finance, and security sectors.

POPP3R Cybersecurity is a Canadian firm based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It specializes in cybersecurity strategic planning for small-medium businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations.

It started as a home-based business in 2020. After joining North Forge's Ascent incubation program in 2022, it was approved as a Government of Canada's CDAP program advisor and expanded its consulting services nationwide.

POPP3R Cybersecurity is led by Hernan Popper. Hernan holds a degree from HarvardX in Cybersecurity and is a certified GIAC Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership professional.

The Convene conference, held this year in Clearwater, Florida, will bring together top cybersecurity awareness professionals. Hernan Popper's involvement highlights the conference's commitment to introducing fresh perspectives from leaders at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) is a non-profit working to create a more secure, interconnected world. Founded in 2001, the NCA partners with industry, government, and civil society to advocate technology safety and provide cybersecurity education. Key NCA initiatives include Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Data Privacy Day, and Cyber Secure Business, raising public knowledge on best practices.