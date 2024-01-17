Bdrsuite By Vembu To Exhibit Its Cost

Surat, Gujarat Jan 17, 2024 (Issuewire ) - BDRSuite by Vembu is pleased to extend an invitation to tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and solution seekers to join them at IT EXPO 2024 . This prominent event is scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 22 in Surat . BDRSuite will be showcasing its cost-effective backup software in collaboration with their esteemed Distribution partner - Amity Infosoft (P) Ltd .

