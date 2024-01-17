Belarusian Ambassador Visits Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting was held in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park with the
delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
the Belarus Republic to Azerbaijan Andrey Ravkov, Azernews reports.
The guests were informed about the industrial zones under the
management of the Economic Zones Development Agency, the favourable
investment environment created here for entrepreneurs, the applied
tax and customs benefits, and the presentation of the industrial
zones.
Within the framework of the meeting, the possibilities of
establishing cooperative relations between the industrial zones and
agricultural parks of both countries and exchanging joint
experiences were discussed. Belarusian businessmen were invited to
take advantage of the favourable business and investment
environment in the industrial zones.
Ambassador Andrey Ravkov pointed out that his country attaches
importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, and
that there is great potential for expanding cooperation in the
fields of industry and agriculture.
In the end, the delegation, with the works done in the Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park, the resident of the Industrial Park,
"Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co." He got acquainted with the
activity of the ceramic tile production enterprise of MMC.
