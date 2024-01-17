In 2024, Ukraine Should Deprive Russia Of Control Over Sky - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's priority in countering Russian aggression in 2024 is to deprive Russia of control over the sky.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos 'Defending a Common European Front', a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"In 2022, we liberated a large part of our territory, 50%, which was previously occupied by Russia. In 2023, we pushed the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of our territorial waters, and this allowed us to restore a 'grain corridor' that is independent of Russia. 2024 should be the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of the sky. Because the one who controls the sky will determine when and how the war will end," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

Kuleba emphasized that the assistance should include the provision of F-16 fighter jets, which are already underway, long-range missiles, drones, and electronic warfare equipment.

"'If all this happens, we will continue to win and fight. We are fighting against a very large enemy who does not sleep. It takes time," the minister said.

As reported, on January 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. At that time, the head of state said that Ukrainians would never forgive Putin for his actions and that the spirit of the population is not supported by revenge, but by justice and specific sentences for Putin and his entourage.