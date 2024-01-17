Andriushchenko: Russians Pulling Military Equipment To Volnovakha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders continue to pull together and accumulate military equipment around Volnovakha and in the northwest of the Mariupol district.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In general, we can talk about the continuation of the gathering and accumulation of reserves around Volnovakha and in the northwest of the Mariupol district," Andriushchenko said.

According to him, most personnel and engineering units are moving from the Novoazovsk and Berdiansk directions along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway towards Volnovakha.

Thus, Vuhledar remains in the zone of the most likely Russian offensive in the north of the Donetsk region, added the mayor's advisor.

Russian occupiers continue efforts to lay railroad tracks to

In addition, the Russian invaders began to accommodate officers in new and renovated buildings in the central district of the city. According to Andriushchenko, the largest concentration of officers is in the area of Metallurgiv Avenue and Shevchenko Boulevard, as well as in the private sector of 'Novoselivka'.

As reported, the number of enemy military bases in and around the temporarily occupied Mariupol has increased by at least 50% since September 2023.