No New Corona Variant Detected In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Health Department Vigilant

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department assures that no cases of the new Corona variant have been identified in the province. Health authorities have initiated testing for suspected patients throughout the region.

A comprehensive strategy has been devised to address the new Corona variant. The province has conducted tests on 476 suspected cases, all of which returned negative results, officials reported.

The authorities emphasize that cases of the influenza virus are on the rise due to dry and cold weather, leading to common occurrences of colds and chest ailments.

It's important to note that a new variant of the global Corona epidemic, named 'JN1,' has surfaced in Pakistan, with four reported cases nationwide.

Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan assures that the situation is under close monitoring. Health services, both national and provincial health departments, and laboratories are fully operational at the borders to monitor and manage diseases effectively.