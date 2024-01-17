Zelensky issues warning to Putin`s grandchildren

(MENAFN) In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, threatening him and his family with "criminal trials" and extended prison sentences. Zelensky's address primarily focused on seeking increased support, including weapons, funding, and ammunition, to continue Ukraine's fight against Russia. However, his remarks took a provocative turn as he targeted Putin personally.



Zelensky asserted that Putin, whom he held responsible for ongoing wars and conflicts, must face accountability to prevent the encouragement of other autocratic regimes. The Ukrainian president vowed legal action against Putin's entire family, including his children and grandchildren, with the intention of ensuring a "long, multi-year vacation" behind bars for the Russian leader and his kin.



While emphasizing that Ukraine does not engage in terrorism, Zelensky's rhetoric aligns with previous statements where he admitted he would consider having Putin assassinated if the opportunity arose. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has been implicated in an assassination unit since 2015, with documented instances of targeting Russian officials, journalists, and even an attempt on the life of RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. Zelensky's bold threats add another layer of tension to the already strained relations between Ukraine and Russia.





