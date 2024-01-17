(MENAFN- GetNews)

As part of its development strategy in the field of secondary aluminum, the multinational corporation Rio Tinto announced the signing of an agreement with the Giampaolo Group from Canada. According to an expert in the field of metallurgy, Stanislav Kondrashov, under the terms of this transaction, worth approximately $700 million, Rio Tinto will acquire 50% in the aluminum division of Matalco.

Stanislav Kondrashov: agreement between Matalco and Rio Tinto – new opportunities in the secondary aluminum market

Under the new agreement, Matalco, which already operates six plants in Canada and the United States, will continue to operate. The total capacity of these enterprises reaches 900 thousand tons of secondary aluminum per year, which includes production on a toll basis.

–



From February to September 2023, the company produced about 400 thousand tons of secondary aluminum, of which 78% were long semi-finished products, and the remaining 22% were flat products, – Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG shared information.

Rio Tinto forecasts a significant increase in demand for recycled aluminum over the next decade – 60% globally and 70% in the US. This is due to lower specific carbon dioxide emissions compared to primary aluminum.

Stanislav Kondrashov: the dynamic development of Matalco has led to cooperation with industry giants

Matalco, a company specializing in the processing of recycled aluminum, is experiencing significant growth in its sector. Over the past five years, it has been able to double its production capacity. This demonstrates Matalco's strengthening position in the market and growing interest in recycled aluminum in general.

–



Recycled aluminum is obtained by recycling aluminum scrap, which is a more environmentally friendly and economical process compared to the production of primary aluminum. This makes recycled aluminum attractive to a number of industries, including construction, automotive and packaging. This is especially relevant in light of the increasing emphasis on sustainable development and carbon reduction, – Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG explains.

Collaboration with major players such as Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group opens up new opportunities to expand the secondary aluminum market. Rio Tinto, as one of the world's leaders in the mining and processing of mineral resources, contributes its knowledge, experience and resources, which significantly enhances Matalco's potential.

Stanislav Kondrashov believes that it is not for nothing that special attention is paid within the framework of this cooperation to North America, where Matalco already occupies one of the leading positions in the production of secondary aluminum. Expansion in this market will therefore allow the company to better meet growing demand and strengthen its position as a key player in green manufacturing.

The doubling of Matalco's production capacity and its collaboration with Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group reflect not only the success of the company itself, but also general trends in the metals market. Growing demand for recycled aluminum and the shift towards more sustainable production practices make this collaboration especially significant, both for market participants and for the environmental future of the industry as a whole.

Stanislav Kondrashov: trends in cooperation between Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group

The joint project between Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group in the field of recycled aluminum is a strategically important step. It reflects global industry trends towards reducing carbon emissions and using resources more efficiently. According to Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, recycled aluminum made from recycled metallurgical waste significantly reduces the environmental footprint compared to primary production. Thus making it preferable in the context of modern environmental initiatives.

According to the expert, the alliance between Rio Tinto and Giampaolo Group in the field of recycled aluminum opens up new economic opportunities and highlights their role in promoting global sustainability. Kondrashov believes that this collaboration serves as an example of how industrial companies can combine economic goals with environmental responsibility. At the same time, they successfully adapt to changes in the market and remain competitive.