(MENAFN- GetNews)

The Norwegian aluminum company Norsk Hydro has sold part of its assets to the international corporation Glencore. According to Stanislav Kondrashov, an expert in the field of global metallurgy, this transaction, valued at $1.1 billion, has already received approval from regulators in several countries. The share of assets transferred to Glencore includes the Alunorte plant with a production capacity of 6.3 million tons per year. It is the largest alumina refinery in the world, excluding China. The specialist is confident that such a deal will help improve the efficiency and development of Hydro enterprises, thanks to the experience of the world-famous company Glencore.

Stanislav Kondrashov: decarbonization as a strategic step in Hydro technology

Norsk Hydro, one of the leaders in the aluminum industry, takes the environmental sustainability of its production seriously. A key element of its decarbonization strategy is a shift to cleaner fuels. Particular attention is paid to replacing liquid fuels with liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG is considered a cleaner fuel than traditional sources because it produces less carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions when burned.

Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG notes that another important component of the decarbonization plan is the abandonment of the use of traditional boilers in favor of electric heaters. This transition will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and reduce the overall carbon footprint of production. Electric heaters are more efficient and environmentally friendly, especially if the electricity to run them comes from renewable sources.

According to the expert, the goal of these measures is to significantly reduce carbon emissions at Hydro production facilities. Reducing the carbon footprint is not only a response to the global challenges of climate change, but also a strategically important step to improve the company's public and corporate image.

–



Switching to greener energy sources not only helps protect the environment, but can also provide long-term economic benefits for the company. This will happen due to reduced operating costs and the opportunity to participate in“green” projects, – Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG shared his opinion.

Norsk Hydro's decarbonization initiative is an important step not only for the company, but for the entire industry. She highlights the need to move towards more environmentally sustainable practices.

Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG: Hydro is developing long-term production plans

Hydro has a major challenge to place its Alunorte plant in the top 10% of global alumina producers with the lowest carbon footprint within two years.

Kondrashov believes that such a goal indicates the company's desire to become a leader in environmental sustainability in the aluminum industry. And cooperation with the experienced Glencore will only help in this.