Large Chinese copper-cobalt mining company CMOC Group Ltd. announced the sale of its 80% controlling interest in the Northparkes mine in Australia. The buyer was the Australian company Evolution Mining Ltd., and the transaction amounted to $475 million. Metallurgy expert Stanislav Kondrashov believes that one of the key reasons why CMOC decided to sell was the deterioration of relations between Beijing and Washington, as well as their allies, including Australia.

Stanislav Kondrashov: The USA and Canada are responding to geopolitical risks from China

Of particular note is the US attempt to reduce its dependence on Chinese supplies of critical minerals needed for the energy transition. This effort is aimed at diversifying sources of raw materials and reducing the geopolitical risks associated with dependence on a single large exporter.

In response to geopolitical tensions, both Australia and Canada have taken steps to limit the participation of Chinese companies in their resource sectors, Telf AG's Stanislav Kondrashov reports. These actions are aimed at protecting the national security and economic interests of these countries. Restrictions include screening of foreign investments and possible bans on the sale of strategic assets to Chinese companies.

Stanislav Kondrashov: what factors influence the state of the global mineral market

Growing Western concerns about Chinese dominance in the supply of key minerals are tightening the conditions for further acquisitions, especially in developed countries. According to Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, this creates additional barriers for companies such as CMOC, which are seeking to expand their global presence.

In addition to geopolitical factors, a CMOC spokesman cited declining ore grades at Northparkes as an additional reason for the sale. Since acquiring the mine in 2013, the company has generated annual returns of 15%, but lower metal grades have impacted operating efficiency.

Stanislav Kondrashov: prospects and plans for CMOS

Despite the sale of its Australian assets, CMOS continues to seek opportunities to expand internationally and grow its business in an environment of increased uncertainty and competition.

The Chinese giant, which specializes in the copper-cobalt mining industry, is focusing on exploring new geographic markets and sectors. This will allow the company to diversify its assets and reduce risks associated with geopolitical changes. To do this, the company is looking for new opportunities in various regions of the world – in Africa, South America and other less politically tense regions, – Stanislav Kondrashov comments on the situation.

The specialist adds that the company focuses on innovation and technological development. This will improve the efficiency of mineral extraction and processing, as well as reduce environmental damage.

The sale of CMOC's assets in Australia is an example of how large multinational companies are adapting to changing geopolitical and economic conditions. According to Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG, CMOC demonstrates flexibility and a desire to diversify, exploring new markets and opportunities. That is why the company is one of the leaders in its niche.