New Book“Help Yourself!: Change Your Perspective Change Your Life” Aims To Transform Lives Through Spiritual Evolution

In a world teeming with existential quests and spiritual turmoil, Carlos I. Gutierrez's new book,“Help Yourself!: Change Your Perspective– Change Your Life,” emerges as a beacon of hope and guidance. This profound self-help book is designed for individuals seeking to take control of their lives, evolve spiritually, and contribute to the creation of an evolved society.

“Help Yourself!” takes readers on a transformative journey that will change their perspectives and, in turn, their lives. Gutierrez, with his four decades of experience as a spiritual life coach, spiritual healing practitioner, and an acclaimed dance instructor, delves deep into the realms of spirituality, sharing his intuitive insights and spiritual experiences. The wisdom imparted in this book is a testament to his understanding of the divine spirit and a life dedicated to helping people realize their true potential.

Carlos believes that the desire to evolve is the first step toward experiencing a profound spirituality that can end violence and suffering and bring peace and oneness to our world.“Help Yourself!” encourages readers to become who they are meant to be, leveraging the wisdom already within their souls. Gutierrez's approach is grounded in the belief that our soul is the best spiritual life coach, containing all the spiritual perspectives about life we ever need to know.

In“Help Yourself!,” readers will find a compendium of wisdom accumulated from Carlos's personal spiritual life experiences. He offers this as a guide to help others become aware of their true selves: magnificent spiritual beings, wise beyond measure. The book also serves as a spiritual toolkit to overcome life's challenges and enjoy life to the fullest.

“Help Yourself!: Change Your Perspective– Change Your Life” is available now on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Join the journey towards spiritual evolution.

About the Book

About the Author

Carlos I. Gutierrez is a professional spiritual life coach, spiritual healing practitioner, and ballroom and popular dance instructor with over 40 years of experience. His profound understanding of the divine spirit and commitment to helping people realize their spiritual potential has made him a revered figure in the field of spirituality and personal development.

As the author of other influential works like“The Body Language of Dance,”“Wisdom in Action,” and“Our Spiritual Truths,” Carlos continues to inspire and guide individuals worldwide. His multifaceted career as a spiritual guide and dance instructor provides a unique perspective that enriches this latest work.