Sensationally Wired Launches The Neurosoothed Sleep Method Course, Offering Transformative Techniques For Improved Sleep

The NeuroSoothed Sleep Method Course is an innovative online course that is now open for enrollment, targeting individuals and families seeking effective sleep solutions, especially within the Neurodivergent community.

The NeuroSoothed Sleep Method Course is a comprehensive program priced at $350, featuring nearly 6 hours of content. For a limited time, it is available for the promotional price of $99 for the first 15 respondents. The course encompasses various topics, including the importance of sleep, various sleep methods, and natural techniques to calm and regulate the nervous system, along with meditation and breathing exercises. It also covers self-regulation and how these practices impact the nervous system, enabling participants to create personalized sleep plans at home.

Noelle Eichholtz, the founder of Sensationally Wired, shares her enthusiasm:“After years of helping many families, as well as friends and myself, who struggle with sleep and Neurodivergences of different kinds, I am pleased to announce that my NeuroSoothed Sleep Method Course is now available online. This comprises what is discussed in 1:1 consulting/coaching services in a format that can be done at their own pace in the comfort of their own home.”

The course is designed to be flexible, allowing participants to progress at their own pace. It is ideal for anyone struggling with sleep-related issues, including difficulties in falling asleep, staying asleep, night wakings, or not waking up rested. The techniques taught are applicable to a wide age range, starting from 3 years old.

In addition to the course, Sensationally Wired offers a special promotion for those interested in a more personalized approach. Participants who purchase the course can avail themselves of a 1:1 consulting/coaching session with Noelle Eichholtz at a 50% discount from the original price of $400. This session includes a comprehensive review of intake forms, a discussion of specific sleep struggles, and co-creating a tailored sleep plan. It also features product suggestions and pre-recorded meditation and breathwork videos for children and adults.

Noelle's journey into homeopathy, natural remedies, and yoga began in 1996, profoundly influencing her approach to health and wellness. Her personal and professional experiences have uniquely positioned her to offer valuable insights and solutions to those dealing with sleep challenges.

About Sensationally Wired and Noelle Eichholtz

Sensationally Wired, founded by Noelle Eichholtz, is a platform dedicated to offering holistic solutions for sleep and sensory challenges. Noelle's extensive experience in childcare and her journey with Insulin Dependent Diabetes has shaped her understanding of the nervous system and sleep-related issues. Her approach integrates Western medicine with natural healing practices, emphasizing the importance of listening to the body and exploring natural remedies. Sensationally Wired's services now cater to a broader demographic, extending support to individuals across various age groups.