Tomsi Media Provides Martial Arts Business Owners With A System That Generates Qualified, Showed Up Trial Appointments, Completely Risk-Free

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tomsi Media helps North American Matial Arts businesses generate highly invested new students by creating a system that ultimately gives them control over their own growth while running completely on autopilot in the background. Get 20-50 new members a month while actually working less with Tomsi Media.

The team over at Tomsi Media is excited to announce its revolutionary new systemised process of generating Martial Arts businesses highly qualified, motivated new students, who are actually excited to start their mar arts journey.



“We're really proud of what we've done,” said Gonzalo, Co-founder of Tomsi Media“We set out to achieve the almost insurmountable task of expanding the Martial Arts industry to the point where it had a positive knock-on effect on society as a whole. Today, I believe we are one step closer to achieving that goal.“



Tomsi Media prides itself in allowing overworked and underpaid Martial Arts business owners to have a better quality of life by creating a system that gives them control of their own growth, generating multiple highly qualified trials on a daily basis while releasing them from some of the more time tedious and time consuming responsibilities that typically hinder their ability to grow and act as bottlenecks in their business.



Gonzalo touched upon the differentiating factors that really separate Tomsi Media's results from the industry's average“I think where most people get it wrong is in believing that the lead quality is completely out of their control. I have a saying that I repeat to my team all the time which is 'You don't get quality leads, you make quality leads.' And, in my opinion, you make quality leads by developing a Lead Nurturing Standard Operating Procedure which basically cancels out people's horrendously poor attention span on social media nowadays. Now, obviously this is an extremely time consuming task, so you can't really dump these incredibly important responsibilities into an already overworked business owner and expect to get any results whatsoever.“ Tomsi Media takes care of all the lead nurturing, qualifying, and appointment booking processes so that the business owner can concentrate on the only thing that truly matters, which is creating a martial arts experience that can truly change someone's life for the better.



In addition to its lead generation, nurturing and appointment booking services, Tomsi Media covers all grounds that could possibly worry a Martial Arts business owner by providing sales and retention training as well. Coaching, scripts, SOP's, bonuses and more is provided to ensure that they don't only get as many people as they want through the door, but actually have the ability to convert them into long term, highly paying customers, every single month.



To learn more about how Tomsi Media can revolutionise a school, visit