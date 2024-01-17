Three Companies From Three Different Countries Came Together To Collaborate For 'Latina Project'

(MENAFN- GetNews) Hessegg, a Korean blockchain company, announced on the 3rd that it had signed an agreement with C9Tech, a Brazilian IT company, and ILFP, a Swiss boutique multi-disciplinary firm, to build the project and launch it within the year for the global project“Latina”.







“Latina” is a blockchain-based financial platform built to target XRP(Ripple), a powerhouse in the Latin American blockchain market. To this end, Hessegg will supply a world-class powerful Layer 1 Mainnet and Fintech Solutions, C9Tech will be in charge of operations and platform expansion, and ILFP will be in charge of consulting and support for the project's legal and market expansion.

This global project being created by companies in Korea, Brazil, and Switzerland is expected to present a new direction for the blockchain ecosystem.

Hessegg is a Korean blockchain technology development company that has currently developed Layer 1 mainnet(NiktoNet) and is providing a customized mainnet to companies that need to develop a blockchain ecosystem. NiktoNet is the world's highest level mainnet, boasting a block finality speed of less than 1 second. In addition, it is expanding its business area by developing various blockchain-based solutions such as Klaatoo, a multichain wallet, and recently signed a contract with an Algerian company, Shedio-Design to build a blockchain-based donation platform to accelerate its entry into overseas markets.

ILFP is a global professional investment and legal firm operating businesses in Switzerland, Dubai, and El Salvador, especially providing business strategies to blockchain and fintech companies.

C9 Tech is a blockchain development company that has developed a platform that simplifies payments between ordinary users and companies through stable coins.

Hessegg explained,“This contract is a collaboration of specialized companies in each field coming together to build a blockchain financial platform exclusively for Latin America to challenge XRP(Ripple), which is monopolizing the cryptocurrency market in Latin America.” They say that this project is where advanced technology (called Multi-Crypto Application and Multi-binding Coin) and rich experiences are met and built- each company will use its fullest capabilities to successfully implement the project and list it on prominent exchanges within the second half of the year.