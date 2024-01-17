Les Dames D'escoffier South Florida Chapter Names Diella Collins 2023 Scholarship Recipient

(MENAFN- GetNews) Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter continues to champion students in their culinary pursuits and recently named Diella Collins their 2023 scholarship recipient. Collins was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to continue her studies in the culinary arts.

Image: Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter Director Juana Franklin and Co-Presidents Barbara Seelig Beyer, and Annie Hall present Diella Collins with a $2,500 scholarship.

“We are incredibly delighted to continue our scholarship program and to name Diella as our recipient this year,” said Barbara Seelig Beyer , Co-President of Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter.“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our donors, partners, and community for showing their support and making this scholarship possible. Our organization is honored to help build the future of the culinary profession.”





Image: South Florida culinary student Diella Collins, pictured with her mother, Luce-Laure Collins, is named the 2023 scholarship recipient by Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter.



Diella Collins is from West Palm Beach, FL and currently attends Johnson & Wales Culinary program. Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter Co-Presidents Annie Hall & Barbara Seelig Beyer recently presented the scholarship award to Collins, who was accompanied by her mother, Luce-Laure Collins.

The Les Dames d'Escoffier South Florida Chapter scholarship was funded by an inaugural online silent auction hosted earlier this year. All the proceeds were dedicated to the scholarship fund. The South Florida chapter launched the scholarship program in 2018, a year after its founding. The goal of the scholarship is to support the next generation of culinary professionals.

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage, and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy. For more information, please visit and follow LDEI on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.