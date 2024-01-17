Òleo Men's Salon Outlines The Difference Between Traditional And Modern Men's Highlights

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Òleo Men's Salon is a leading men's salon. In a recent update, the salon outlined the difference between traditional and modern men's highlights.
said traditional men's highlights involve using foil to section and highlight individual strands of hair. This method has been used for decades and is still popular among men. The foil technique offers a more natural look as it creates a subtle, multidimensional color. Additionally, traditional highlights are often limited to shades of blonde, light brown, and red.
mentioned that modern men's highlights utilize more advanced techniques, such as balayage and ombre. These methods involve painting the highlights free-hand on the hair, rather than using foils, creating a more natural and blended look. Furthermore, modern highlights offer a wider range of color options, making achieving bolder looks such as platinum blonde or blue highlights possible. The dye used in modern highlights is also stronger, allowing for the lightening of even dark hair.
noted that traditional highlights require more maintenance as the color grows out, leaving obvious roots. This means that many visits to the salon for touch-ups are necessary to maintain the desired look. Modern highlights, on the other hand, require less maintenance as the color grows more naturally. This is because of the blended effect created by the painting technique, which allows for a softer regrowth line.
About Òleo Men's Salon
Òleo Men's Salon is a premier men's salon. It provides a modern and stylish setting for men to relax and care for their grooming needs. The salon is renowned for its experienced team of barbers and stylists, adept at creating the latest hairstyles, trends, and classic cuts. From the moment clients walk through the doors, they are received with warm hospitality and personalized service.
Òleo Men's Salon
10887 NW 17th St Suite 107, Miami, FL 33172
(786) 238-7465
