Òleo Men's Salon Outlines The Difference Between Traditional And Modern Men's Highlights

Miami, FL – In a website post, Òleo Men's Salon outlined the difference between traditional and modern men's highlights.

The

mens hair salon Doral

said traditional men's highlights involve using foil to section and highlight individual strands of hair. This method has been used for decades and is still popular among men. The foil technique offers a more natural look as it creates a subtle, multidimensional color. Additionally, traditional highlights are often limited to shades of blonde, light brown, and red.



The

mens salon Doral

mentioned that modern men's highlights utilize more advanced techniques, such as balayage and ombre. These methods involve painting the highlights free-hand on the hair, rather than using foils, creating a more natural and blended look. Furthermore, modern highlights offer a wider range of color options, making achieving bolder looks such as platinum blonde or blue highlights possible. The dye used in modern highlights is also stronger, allowing for the lightening of even dark hair.



Lastly, the

best mens hair salon Doral

noted that traditional highlights require more maintenance as the color grows out, leaving obvious roots. This means that many visits to the salon for touch-ups are necessary to maintain the desired look. Modern highlights, on the other hand, require less maintenance as the color grows more naturally. This is because of the blended effect created by the painting technique, which allows for a softer regrowth line.



