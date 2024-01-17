Avid Games Launches First-Ever Season Pass For Cards, The Universe And Everything With 'The Sixth Sense' As Inaugural Theme

(MENAFN- GetNews)

London – 17 January, 2024 – Avid Games announces the launch of the first-ever season pass for their popular mobile game, 'Cards, the Universe and Everything' (CUE), with 'The Sixth Sense' as the inaugural theme. This new season pass promises to introduce a series of fresh features and updates, offering an enhanced gaming experience in the year ahead.

New Horizons in Mobile Gaming: The season pass features a dual-track system – both free and premium – designed to cater to a diverse player base with varying playstyles.

What Players Can Expect:



Dual Reward Tracks: The pass offers varied rewards across free and premium options, catering to all player levels.

Engage & Earn: Players can earn season points through weekly challenges and competitive League play. Exclusive Rewards: A variety of rewards including gems, coins, special packs, and Cards await, along with exclusive cosmetics for personalizing the gaming experience.



Extended Seasons for Enhanced Exploration: Seasons in CUE will now be extended, allowing deeper exploration into themes. 'The Sixth Sense' kicks off the season, inviting players into a world of the occult, mysticism, and hidden mysteries.

“The Season Pass is all set to add a fresh twist to the game,” said Martin Gardner, Product Director at Avid Games.“We're eager to see our players' reactions to this first theme, which will take them on a mystical adventure.”

About Cards, the Universe and Everything:

Praised by Apple as“A game that's truly one of a kind,” this TCG app merges strategic card battles with an eclectic array of topics. It offers a unique universe where players engage in mind-bending strategy and trivia, featuring unlikely alliances like Shinigami with Cthulhu or a Dachshund with Buzz Aldrin. A must-play for aficionados of quirky facts and intense strategy.

About Avid Games:

Avid Games is the force behind Cards, the Universe and Everything, a Global Top 10 TCG enjoyed by over 3 million players. The Avid Collectibles Engine has powered apps for several major brands, including the NFL, Formula 1, Discovery and the NBA. Learn more at

