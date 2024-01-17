US Amb. Lauds Role Of Kuwait's KRCS Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Sara Safar

KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara lauded on Wednesday the strong humanitarian role played by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) throughout the world.

Speaking to KUNA after meeting KRCS's Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, Ambassador Sasahara also commended the charitable efforts of the society supported by the leadership, government, and people of Kuwait.

She indicated that she was informed during her visit to KRCS headquarters about the humanitarian program executed currently in the region and the world, reiterating on this occasion the swift action carried out by the society in helping others to overcome catastrophe and hardships.

On his part, Dr. Al-Sayer welcomed the US envoy's visit to KRCS, stressing that the society would carry out its mission with due diligence and accuracy.

He affirmed that the KRCS would be looking forward to help more people in the region and the world, saying that such was part of the society ethos.

In regards to his meeting with Ambassador Sasahara, Dr. Al-Sayer said that the envoy was informed on KRCS missions to aid people affected by manmade or natural disasters.

He affirmed that the meeting also commended the level of cooperation between Kuwait and the US, hoping to expand such cooperation in the near future. (end)

