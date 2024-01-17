Kuwait Amir Receives PM To Take Constitutional Oath

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Bayan Palace Wednesday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who took constitutional oath as Prime Minister, as well as presenting his government members.
His Highness the Prime Minister presented the Ministers who also took constitutional oath: -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior: Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil: Dr. Emad Mohammad Al-Atiqi.
-- Minister of Information and Culture: Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi.
-- Minister of Health: Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahhab Al-Awadhi.
-- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs: Feras Saud Al-Sabah.
-- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment: Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf.
-- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of State for Housing Affairs: Dr. Salem Falah Al-Hajraf.
-- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications: Dawood Sulaiman Marafi.
-- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani.
-- Minister of Commerce and Industry: Abdullah Hamad Al-Jo'an.
-- Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
-- Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs: Faisal Saeed Al-Ghareeb.
-- Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs. Dr. Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan. (pickup previous) bs
