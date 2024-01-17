(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety and Security Market by Offering, Technology, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global public safety and security market is expected to reach $461.8 billion by 2030 from an estimated $217.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

The growth of the public safety and security market is driven by the growing utilization of AI, ML, and analytics technologies in public safety and security applications, increasing awareness and initiatives for public safety and security, and government focus on managing the needs of the rising urban population.

However, the significant initial investments required to implement public safety and security solutions restrain the growth of this market. The integration of cloud computing and big data analytics in public safety and security solutions and the rising incidence of terrorism and security breaches are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, the complexities in implementing advanced public safety and security systems and the rising cases of data theft are major challenges for market stakeholders.

Europe is slated to register the highest CAGR of the global public safety and security market during the forecast period. The public safety and security market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the rising concern over terrorism, cyber threats, and crime. European governments and organizations are increasingly investing in advanced security solutions to combat these challenges and ensure public safety.

The hospitals and healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is driven by the need to ensure the safety of patients, medical staff, and sensitive medical data within healthcare facilities. Safety devices used in hospitals and healthcare facilities include access control systems, surveillance cameras, and panic alarms. Additionally, safety services such as emergency response planning and patient tracking are widely used for maintaining a safe healthcare environment.

The implementation of safety solutions in hospitals and healthcare facilities is rising due to increasing incidents of violence and security breaches. Advances in telemedicine platforms and remote patient monitoring are driving the adoption of digital healthcare security solutions. Furthermore, the rising integration of security systems with electronic health records contributes to the growth of this segment.

The safety services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for specialized safety services to address specific safety and security challenges. Safety services such as critical infrastructure security, emergency medical, firefighting, and disaster management services are critical in ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens and critical assets.

The internet of things segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for real-time data insights and improved situational awareness.

The security and incident management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the need to respond effectively to emergencies, the increasing adoption of smart city technologies, and the integration of IoT devices.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of process, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the public safety and security market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global public safety and security market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the global public safety and security market?

What are the recent developments in the global public safety and security market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries? Who are the local emerging players in the global public safety and security market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth



Growing Use of AI, ML, and Analytics to Enhance Public Safety and Security

Increasing Awareness and Training Initiatives for Public Safety and Security Supporting Market Growth

Government Focus on Managing the Needs of the Rising Urban Population Driving the Adoption of Public Safety and Security Products

Significant Initial Investment Requirements Hampering the Implementation of Public Safety and Security Solutions

Integration of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Generating Market Growth Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Terrorism and Security Breaches Boosting the Implementation of Public Safety and Security Systems

Complexities in Implementation Impacting the Adoption of Advanced Public Safety and Security Systems Rising Cases of Data Theft Hindering Market Growth

Case Studies



Case Study A: CP Plus International Provided Safety Solutions to Government Schools in Delhi (India) for Monitoring School Premises Case Study B: CP Plus International Installed Surveillance Products at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida (India) to Ensure Customer Safety

Company Profiles

Key Market Players (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)



Hexagon AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Atos SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

Fotokite AG

Saab AB Airbus SE

Other Market Players (Business Overview and Product Portfolio)



CityShob

3xLogic

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

OnSolve Haystax

Scope of the Report

Public Safety and Security Market, by Offering



Safety Services

Managed Services

Disaster Management Services

Critical Infrastructure Security Services

Emergency Medical Services

Firefighting Services

Other Managed Services

Professional Services

Safety Devices

Surveillance Cameras

Sensors

Radar

LiDAR

Geodetic Sensors

Geotechnical and environmental sensors

Other Sensors

Biometric and Authentication Devices

Safety Alarms

Intruder Detection Devices

Critical Communication Devices

Other Safety Devices

Safety Software

Geographic Information Systems

Access Control Software

Building Management Software

Vehicle Recognition Software

Behavior Analytics software Other Safety Software

Public Safety and Security Market, by Technology



Internet of Things

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence Other Technologies

Public Safety and Security Market, by Application



Security and Incident Management

Threat Detection

Fire and Explosion Examination

Network Security

Monitoring

Data Gathering

Mapping and 3D Imaging Other Applications

Public Safety and Security Market, by End Use



Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Workplaces

Shopping malls & Retail stores

Residential

Hospitals & Healthcare

Warehouses & Depots

Schools & Universities Other End Uses

Public Safety and Security Market, by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America Middle East & Africa

