I Don't Think Players Performance Will Impact Their Chances Of T20 WC Selection, Says Parthiv On Rohit’S Form

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes that the recent run of form of captain Rohit Sharma will not have any effect on squad selections for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to happen in the USA and Caribbean from June 1-29.

India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan, making Wednesday's clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a dead rubber. Rohit is yet to open his account in the series after bagging two successive ducks.

“I don't see this series as a selection series for the World Cup. I don't think any player performing or not will impact their chances of World Cup selection, specially when you are talking about Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.”

“Once you have picked them for the series, it means they are going for the World Cup. For Rohit Sharma personally, he would like to score runs. He likes to set the tone and if he gets in, he would like to make it a big one,” said Parthiv on JioCinema.

He also feels fast-bowler Mukesh Kumar has shown considerable improvement as a death overs bowler for India in the shortest format.“I think he can definitely bowl in the powerplay, he has got the skill. He has played a lot of first-class cricket and knows which length to bowl, he is not a swing bowler.”

“He is someone who hits the seam and hits that back-of-length kind of deliveries. However, he has improved a lot as a death bowler. India can look at batting first in the 3rd T20I and put the opposition under pressure. One odd game here and there, you can't question someone's abilities but Mukesh Kumar has definitely improved as a death bowler.”

Parthiv also reckons India might play on a slow wicket in the third T20I to boost their preparation for the T20 World Cup.“We can also look at preparing a slower wicket. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and West Indies where slower wickets are expected.”

“The players can be tested for similar conditions. We all know that Chinnaswamy is a flat batting wicket, but that wicket can also turn and India can look at doing that. That's how you can test your players and build the squad for the World Cup.”

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim is keen to see how the hosts' fare while defending a total.“I hope they do that in Bengaluru. Not only to put the bowlers under scanner but also to check the depth of your batting."

"Players like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who come down the order, may get a look in. Then you can understand if you want to play three seamers or spinners in the playing XI, once Hardik Pandya comes in.”

--IANS

nr/bc