(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 4K Medical Imaging Market by Type, End User, Regional Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Financial Insights, and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global 4K medical imaging market is projected to reach US$ 2.21 billion by 2030

4K medical imaging is an advanced imaging technology that allows healthcare professionals to capture and display high-resolution images and videos of the human body. 4K imaging gives four times the precision of traditional HD medical imaging, providing clear and high-quality image with greater sense of depth and excellent color distinctions that empower radiologists to discover smaller lesions, subtle abnormalities, and complicated anatomical structures with unprecedented accuracy.

The increasing demand for high-resolution imaging solutions, coupled with advancements in display technology, has contributed to the growing adoption of 4K imaging systems in healthcare settings. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the shifting consumer preference for minimally invasive surgeries are fueling the demand for advanced medical imaging systems that can provide accurate and detailed images for diagnosis and treatment, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

Recent Developments



In November 2023, EIZO Corporation launched the CuratOR MIR-1, its first medical imaging recorder for archiving video and still images captured by endoscopy, microsurgery, or surgical field cameras in high-quality 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) and 60 fps (frames per second).

In August 2023, Viseon Inc. commercially rolled out the 4K MaxView System in the US and announced the initial clinical use of the 4K advanced visualization system for minimally invasive spine surgery.

In November 2022, LG Electronics launched its first 27-inch, 4K surgical monitor with Mini LED technology (Model 27HQ710S) at MEDICA 2022, the international tradeshow for the medical sector took place in Dusseldorf, Germany. In September 2022, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of VISERA ELITE III, its newest surgical visualization platform that addresses the needs of healthcare professionals (HCPs) for endoscopic procedures across multiple medical disciplines.

By Type: Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Key Takeaways



The 4K X-ray segment dominates the global 4K medical imaging market owing to the rising utilization of X-rays in diagnostic centers and hospitals. 4K X-ray imaging is used across medical disciplines, including orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, and emergency medicine, to visualize anatomical structures and identify anomalies.

4K computed tomography refers to a digitalized X-ray imaging procedure used to diagnose the internal organs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels by creating their detailed image.

4K MRI System uses non-invasive imaging technology to function and investigate the anatomy of the body in both healthy and diseased conditions. It is useful for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring of many chronic diseases. Constant technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in MRI, is expected to contribute to the market growth. A high focus on the development of portable ultrasound devices is expected to expand the applications of this modality in diagnostic imaging centers as well as emergency care. Integration of artificial intelligence into ultrasound systems to automate the process of image quantification and selection, is also expected to influence the market growth.

By End User: Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Key Takeaways



Hospitals dominates the global 4K medical imaging market, owing to increased adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies in hospital settings, such as MRI and CT scanners coupled with availability of highly experienced medical specialists.

The diagnostic imaging centers is anticipated to experience highest growth over the forecast period owing to increased adoption of advanced technology, improved infrastructure, and substantial funding for these centers' expansion. The rising focus on healthcare and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development are expected to drive market for clinics end user segment.

By Region: Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Key Takeaways



North America dominated the global 4K medical imaging market in 2022, and will continue to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Europe captured second highest share of the global 4K medical imaging market in 2022, driven by growing demand for superior visualization quality in the medical sector.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to presence of large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure. South America and Middle East & Africa are competing closely to grab maximum share of the global 4K medical imaging market.

This 208 page report with 124 figures and 6 tables has been analyzed from 8 view points:



Global - 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2018 - 2030)

Global - 4K Medical Imaging Market Share & Forecast (2018 - 2030)

By Type - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2018 - 2030)

By End User - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2018 - 2030)

By Region - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast (2018 - 2030)

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Key Company Profiles

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Recent Developments Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Key Company Profiles, Recent Developments, Financial Insights



Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Sony

Fujifilm

EIZO Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Barco N.V.

Innolux Corporation

Sharp NEC Display Solutions Ltd. Ikegami Tsushink

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Growth Drivers



4K Medical Imaging Advantages over Traditional Imaging Drives Market Growth

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Demand for Minimal Invasive Procedures Drives Market Growth Technological Advancements

Global 4K Medical Imaging Market - Challenges



High Cost of Medical Imaging Systems Requirement of Greater Bandwidth Connectivity

By Type - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast



Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

X-Ray

Ultrasound Other Types

By End User - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics Other End User

By Region - Global 4K Medical Imaging Market & Forecast

North America



United States

Canada Mexico

Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Argentina

Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets