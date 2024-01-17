(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market was valued USD 260.4 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 853.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market” , by Type (Banking, Payment, Lending, and Others), Technology (Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML), Big Data, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain, And Others), Application (Fraud Monitoring, KYC Verification, Compliance, Regulatory Support, and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 260.4 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 853.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Technology , Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Adyen Airwallex Sample of Companies Covered Dwolla, Inc. Envestnet Finastra

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The Global Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market occupies an essential role in the finance industry. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of applications, including Fraud Monitoring, KYC Verification, Compliance and Regulatory Support, and Others. The market is undergoing a significant change due to the widespread acceptance of Fintech as a Service (FaaS). Fintech, using advanced technologies, is changing the landscape of traditional financial services by introducing innovative solutions like digital payments, online lending, and blockchain-based financial tools. The FaaS market is rapidly expanding, driven by the growing demand for efficient, scalable, and cost-friendly financial services. Businesses are increasingly turning to FaaS to improve their operations, enhance customer experiences, and stay competitive. The incorporation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain in FaaS platforms is boosting market growth, enabling organizations to automate tasks, reduce errors, and gain real-time, data-driven insights. The trend toward open banking and collaborations between traditional financial institutions and fintech startups is developing a dynamic environment, creating opportunities for both established players and newcomers. With regulatory frameworks adjusting to these changes, the FaaS market is set for continued growth, offering a wide array of financial services that are accessible, flexible, and tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide.

Major Vendors in the Global Fintech As A Service (Faas) Market:



Adyen

Airwallex

Dwolla, Inc.

Envestnet

Finastra

Finix Payments, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Marqeta, Inc.

Nium Pte. Ltd.

PayPal

Rapyd Financial Network

Revolut Ltd

Social Finance, Inc.

Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.

Stripe, Inc.

Synctera Upstart Network, Inc.

Request for Discount @

Growing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

One of the primary drivers for the global fintech as a service (faas) market is the growing adoption of advanced technologies. The Fintech as a Service (FaaS) market is experiencing outstanding expansion due to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. Businesses and financial institutions are increasingly including innovative tools like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data analytics to enhance their operations and customer experiences. FaaS providers offer a convenient and customizable solution, allowing organizations to integrate these technologies without the need for extensive in-house development. The use of advanced technologies not only raises innovation but also enables more efficient and alert financial solutions. This trend is driving the growth of the FaaS market as businesses recognize the strategic advantages of embracing technological advancements in the financial sector. The Fintech as a Service (FaaS) industry is expanding rapidly due to several causes, in addition to the growing usage of advanced technologies. A major driver is the growing need for data-driven, real-time financial services. Businesses can analyze data more effectively due to these technologies, which speed up and improve decision-making processes. Financing transactions become more efficient, transparent, and secure when blockchain technology is incorporated into FaaS products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



High Demand For Integrated Capabilities

Increased Availability Of Payment Methods

Growing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies Increasing Investment In The Fintech Industry

Opportunities:



Traditional Institutions And Fintech Startups Collaboration

Advancing Financial Inclusion By Offering Solutions That Are Adaptable And Scalable.

High Demand for Cross-Platform

Development Of Artificial Intelligence Growing Shift Toward Digital Payments And Banking

Development Of Artificial Intelligence

Development Of Artificial Intelligence in the fintech industry plays an important role in propelling the growth of the global fintech as a service (FaaS) market. The combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and the fintech as a service (FaaS) market offers a unique opportunity for significant improvements in financial services. By incorporating AI into FaaS, it has the potential to transform how financial institutions operate. AI technologies can automate complex tasks, enhance data analysis, and improve decision-making processes. This results in cost savings, better risk assessment, fraud detection, and improved customer service. Moreover, AI-driven FaaS solutions can provide personalized financial services, offering personalized recommendations based on individual preferences. This collaboration between AI and Fintech not only speeds up the digital transformation of financial services but also creates a space for startups and established companies to work together, and develop an innovative ecosystem. As AI continues to advance, its integration with FaaS is set to redesign the financial landscape, bringing increased efficiency and accessibility. Those who take advantage of this opportunity can gain a competitive advantage by delivering advanced technological solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern financial world.

North America Dominates The Market For Fintech As A Service (Faas) Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global fintech as a service (FaaS) market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance is attributed a significant number of customers getting access to the internet and using smartphones. North America, especially the United States, is a developed place for Fintech as a Service (FaaS). It has a strong fintech setup and is a global hotspot for new ideas. The FaaS market here is super competitive, and people are used to doing their money transactions online. The rules in North America mostly support new fintech ideas, but they can be different in each area. This region is big on using technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain. FaaS providers in North America offer services like robo-advisors (smart investment tools), online payments, and blockchain solutions. Even though there are great chances here, FaaS companies need to follow the rules and keep up with changes to do well in this competitive market.

Asia-Pacific emerges as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market. The market is growing in different aspects and cover, things like mobile payments, digital wallets, and loans between people. However, rules about fintech changes with change in country. Some countries have rules which help fintech grow, and take precautionary steps to keep things safe for consumers. To succeed, FaaS providers need to team up with banks, startups, and tech companies to make solutions that fit the different needs in the region.

The Banking Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Fintech as a Service (FaaS) Market, the type segment comprises various categories such as Banking, Payment, Lending, and Others. This banking segment's dominance can be attributed to its essential role in the demand for efficient, scalable, and cost-friendly financial services. Fintech as a Service (FaaS) in banking involves financial technology firms offering personalized digital solutions to traditional banks. This collaborative approach enables banks to connect the technological capabilities of fintech companies, enhancing their services and products. FaaS facilitates the continuous integration of advanced technologies, such as digital payments and artificial intelligence, into existing banking systems. By embracing FaaS, banks can swiftly adapt to the dynamic fintech landscape, accelerating the deployment of innovative services. This partnership model reduces time-to-market for new offerings, empowering banks to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital financial environment. Essentially, FaaS provides a practical avenue for banks to leverage fintech expertise, modernize their operations, and deliver enhanced digital financial experiences to customers.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

FinTech Blockchain Market 2023 – 2030 By Provider, Application (Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contract, Identity Management, and Compliance Management/KYC), Organization Size, Vertical - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

AI in FinTech Market 2023 – 2030 By Application Area (Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics & Reporting, Customer Behavioral Analytics), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) Component (Solution, Service) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Deep Learning Market 2023 – 2030 By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining), End-User Industry (Security, Marketing, Healthcare, Fintech, Automotive, Law), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |