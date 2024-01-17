Tight Gas Market To Surpass USD 18080.02 Billion Cubic Feet By 2030 Owing To Innovations In Extraction Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tight Gas Market Size was valued at USD 12144.43 billion cubic feet in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18080.02 billion cubic feet by 2030

The SNS Insider report reveals that the Tight Gas Market Size reached USD 12144.43 billion cubic feet in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 18080.02 billion cubic feet by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.Market Dynamics:Restraint:. Strict policies to protect the environment.. Prolonged stages of government evaluation.. Licence issuance.Drivers:. Increasing demand for energy.. The typical gas reserves are dwindling.Opportunity:. Increasing demand for end-use industries.. Increasing transportation facilities.Market Report Scope:Tight gas, an unconventional gas trapped within low-permeability source rocks, is extracted using specialized techniques like hydraulic fracturing. Cleaner combustion compared to other fossil fuels positions tight gas as a solution to rising energy needs while minimizing environmental impact. The market is primarily driven by lower extraction costs, innovation in extraction processes like hydraulic fracturing, and increased expenditure in the oil and gas industry. However, the presence of harmful chemicals in the extraction process and the availability of alternatives like shale gas may hinder growth.Market Analysis:The lower extraction, processing, and commercialization costs drive tight gas market growth. Innovations in hydraulic fracturing and increased oil and gas industry spending also contribute. Global demand for cleaner energy sources further supports market expansion. Harmful chemicals in the extraction process and the availability of alternatives like shale gas pose challenges to market growth.Segment Analysis:The industrial segment dominated the tight gas market, constituting 35% of the total volume in 2022. Tight gas is utilized for manufacturing fertilizers, chemicals, and other industrial outputs. The power generation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the global transition from coal to gas, driven by lower carbon emissions.Market Segmentation:By Type. Processed Tight Gas. Unprocessed Tight GasBy Application. Residential. Commercial. Industrial. Power Generation. Transportation. OthersKey Regional Development:North America holds a 60% revenue share in the Tight Gas Market, driven by abundant reserves, innovative drilling techniques, and high demand. The United States, with advanced drilling technologies and abundant tight gas reserves, significantly contributes to the region's market dominance.Key Takeaways for Tight Gas Market Study:. Ongoing innovations in extraction processes, especially hydraulic fracturing, propel market growth.. The industrial segment leads the market, driven by tight gas's use in various value-added outputs.. North America dominates the market, benefiting from vast reserves, advanced drilling techniques, and high demand.Recent Developments:. In Aug 2023, Sinopec Corp obtained certification for an additional 30.55 billion cubic meters of proven geological reserves in a deep natural gas reservoir in the Bazhong gasfield of the Sichuan basin.. In November 2022,Marathon Oil Corporation announced a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Eagle Ford assets from Ensign Natural Resources for $3.0 billion, enhancing its position in the tight gas market.Key players:Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, Marathon Oil, Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG Resources, British petroleum, Exxon Mobil and Chesapeake Energy Total SA, PetroChina, Anadarko Petroleum Co., Devon Energy, and other players.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession on Major Economies5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model Textile Chemicals Market7. PEST Analysis8. Emulsion Tight Gas Market Demand By Type9.Emulsion Tight Gas Market Demand By End User10 Tight Gas Market Demand By Application11 Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape14. Conclusion

