Food Processing Machinery Market Projected To Reach $93,737.1 Million By 2031 At CAGR 3.9% |Analysis & Industry Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Processing Machinery Market 2031

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global food processing machinery market was valued at $61,249 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $93,737.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population reached 7.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Consumption of processed foods has skyrocketed in recent decades all across the world. The expansion in global population is a major contributor to this growth.

Request Sample Copy @

As a result, consumers in metropolitan regions have access to a considerably broader range of food options and greater food availability than those in rural areas. This urbanization trend adds significantly to higher living standards and increased salaries, which in turn has a stronger impact on the affordability of processed food products. Such development will drive the food processing machinery market in forecasted period.

Owing to the rapid shift in people's lifestyles around the world, the demand for processed food has skyrocketed. As a result, food processing companies have improved their machinery to provide high processing capacity in order to fulfill the increased demand. Furthermore, manufacturers have prioritized consumer needs while adhering to worldwide quality standards. Moreover, the market is being driven by an increase food processing machinery market opportunities and expanded the market globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the food processing machinery market causing production and factory operations to be halted. It all started in China, which is the worldwide hub for the supply of raw materials to industries. Over 75 percent of the world's total enterprises are expected to be in direct or indirect interaction with Chinese corporations for raw materials, and nearly 950 Fortune 1000 organizations have tier 2 suppliers in China. Furthermore, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts that worldwide FDI will fall by 5% to 15% as a result of a drop in manufacturing company activities owing to plant shutdown.

Have Querries? Talk to Analyst @

The food processing machinery market analysis is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of operation, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others (cutting machines, dispensing machines, and ovens). By application, it is categorized into bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others (grain, fruit, and nut & vegetable). On the basis of mode of operation, it is bifurcated into semi-automatic and fully automatic. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The food processing machinery market forecast on the basis of type is divided into depositors, extruding machines, mixers, refrigeration, slicers & dicers, and others (cutting machines, dispensing machines, and ovens. Depositing machines increase efficiency and reduce operational expenses in a food manufacturing plant by allowing continuous processing and more precise product packaging. Such benefits contributed this segment to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the food processing machinery market is divided into bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, beverages, and others (grain, fruit, and nut & vegetable). Meat, poultry, and marine items are predicted to expand most rapidly during the forecast period. People's changing lifestyles, increased preference for nutritious food, and raised understanding of the health advantages of marine goods have fostered demand for meat, poultry, and seafood items.

Needs Changes? Get Report Customized According to your Requirement @

The depositor food processing machines segment is expected to dominate the food processing machinery market throughout the forecast period and accounted for 22.21% share in 2020, in terms of revenue. In addition, the extruding machines segment is expected to witness higher growth rate as compared to others.

In 2020, the meat, poultry & seafood segment dominated the market with two-fifths market share, in terms of revenue, owing to the higher rate of meat consumption in the developed countries as compared to dairy and other food products. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), consumption of meat has grown at 5%–6%per annum as compared to 3.45-3.8% for milk and dairy products during 2015-2020.

Europe and North America collectively accounted for more than half of the market share, in terms of revenue, in 2020. Europe dominated the market, owing to the increase in demand for food processing machines and high machinery production in Germany in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region during the forecast period.

Top Player in the Market:

>Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd.

>Atlas Pacific Engineering Co. Inc.

>Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

>Bucher Industries

>Mallet & Co. Inc.

>Nichimo Co. Ltd.

>SPX Corp.

>Ziemann International GmbH

>AFE Group Ltd.

>Bean (John) Technologies Corp.

>BMA Group

>Heat and Control Inc.

>Hosokawa Micron Corp.

>Meyer Industries Inc.

Interested to Procure the Data? Purchase Here @

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

➣Europe is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific.

➣The extruding machines segment is expected to show the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2031.

➣The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to grow at a higher rate of 5.1% during the forecast period.

➣Germany accounted for 26.45% share, in terms of revenue, in the European market, in 2020.

➣India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8%.

📍Top Trending Reports:

➣Macadamia Market - article/681560533/macadamia-market-projected-to-grow-2-9-billion-by-2031-at-10-3-cagr-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast

➣Plant-based Meat Market - article/681564169/plant-based-meat-market-surges-to-5-3-billion-in-2021-set-to-reach-33-3-billion-by-2031-reports-amr

➣Food Service Feta Cheese Market - article/681569557/global-food-service-feta-cheese-market-projected-to-reach-3-816-8-million-at-cagr-6-9-by-2030-amr

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn