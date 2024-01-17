Contraceptive Market Size Growing At 6.9% CAGR, Set To Reach USD 50.596 Billion By 2030, Exclusive Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contraceptives Market

Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Contraceptives Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Contraceptives. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.



Contraceptives Market Statistics: The global contraceptives market size was valued at $26,321.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $50,595.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030.



Contraceptives Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Awareness: Growing awareness about family planning, reproductive health, and the availability of contraceptive options contributes to higher adoption rates.

Government Initiatives: Government-led family planning programs, campaigns, and initiatives to promote contraception use drive market growth.

Rising Population: The global population growth and the associated need for effective family planning methods contribute to the demand for contraceptives.

Advancements in Contraceptive Technologies: Ongoing research and development leading to innovative contraceptive methods, such as long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) and non-hormonal options, stimulate market growth.

Changing Lifestyles: Urbanization, delayed marriages, and women prioritizing career goals contribute to the demand for contraceptives as individuals and couples seek to control family size and spacing.

Increased Female Empowerment: The empowerment of women, education, and their active participation in the workforce contribute to greater awareness and adoption of contraceptives.

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure: Enhanced access to healthcare services and improved healthcare infrastructure globally facilitate the distribution and adoption of contraceptives.

Technological Accessibility: Increased accessibility to contraceptive technologies, including online platforms and telemedicine services, makes it easier for individuals to access and obtain contraceptives.

Cultural Shifts: Changing societal attitudes toward family planning and contraception, with a focus on smaller family sizes, contribute to increased contraceptive use.



The segments and sub-section of Contraceptives Market is shown below:

By Product Type: Drugs, Devices

By Age Group: 15-44 Years, Above 44 Years

By End User: Households, Clinics, Hospitals



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Ansell Ltd, Veru Inc, Abbvie Inc, Bayer AG, Merck & Co Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Cooper Companies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mayer Laboratories Inc



If opting for the Global version of Contraceptives; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Contraceptives Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Contraceptives in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Contraceptives?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Contraceptives Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Contraceptives

Contraceptives MarketSize (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Contraceptives Marketby Application/End Users

Contraceptives (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Contraceptives and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Contraceptives Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Contraceptives (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Contraceptives Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



