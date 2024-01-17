Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Dutch Singer / Contralto / Songwriter Michelle Maxine's New Single You'll Be Fine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

You'll Be Fine Michelle MaxiNe

Michelle MaxiNe's New Single You'll Be Fine Is Out Now

Track Title: You'll Be Fine Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: USHM82303177

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radio Pluggers had the joy of Interviewing the incredible Michelle MaxiNe and wanted to find out more about the artist and their latest release here's what Michelle MaxiNe had to say... "I'm a Dutch singer and songwriter, who was born in Baku-Azerbaijan, into a multicultural family. When I was 5 a music teacher in kindergarten had discovered that I had interest in playing piano. She advised my mom and actually convinced her to enroll me into a proper music school when I turned 7. And my mom followed her advice and at age of 7 I was accepted into music school and was studying there classical piano and step-dancing for almost two years unfortunately due to personal circumstances my family had to move to a different part of the city.My parents weren't able to bring me to the music school anymore after a while they even had to sell my piano. For The Next 7 years I wasn't able to play piano and dance. But I always liked to sing and to listen to the beautiful singing of my maternal great-aunt,who had a lovely voice. My sister Anna knew that I liked singing and when she saw an advertisement of a vocal teacher from the conservatory of Baku in a newspaper, she insisted I should have singing lessons. And so at the age of 16 I started my classical vocal lessons, where I met my partner and best friend, who was a talented singer and fashion photographer. He convinced me to do modelling besides singing classes. In less than two years we decided to move to The Netherlands, where I continued my singing classes and modelling for some time after a while I had to pause my singing career in order to get my top stylist diploma at“The Dutch Hairdressers Academy”. Soon I opened my own beauty salon and continued working as an all round hair/make-up artist. But through the years I've never stopped dreaming about music, it was always on my mind.After a very painful and emotional breakup I've decided to return to music. As classical singing is like a high performance sport, after long pause it's not that easy to return to a good shape I've decided to write and sing pop music in different styles and languages, which is absolutely as interesting and challenging as classical music to me.”You'll Be Fine”is one of my first recorded songs. I continue writing more songs in different genres. My next song is in dance pop style and following songs are pop ballads and hip hop songs. I'm planning to bring them out during 2024 and will send a few of my songs into the Eurovision song contest in order to participate in it in 2025".Contact Michelle MaxiNe at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers!

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

Michelle MaxiNe You'll Be Fine Official Music Video