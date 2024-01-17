Woman Found Dead In Her Parents' House In Bhopal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her parents' house in Bhopal, said officials on Wednesday.

The woman, married to a Delhi-based man, had come to her parents' house a month ago.

As per the information, the woman's body was lying in a pool of blood in the washroom, said police officials.

However, the police have yet to make any statement on whether any injury marks were found on her body.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, and an investigation has been launched, police said.

Woman had come to Bhopal after her husband went to France for a job related training. She was an engineering graduate from Bhopal.

Police said the post-mortem report would make it clear what exactly caused her death.

