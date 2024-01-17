Ghaziabad For Football Mission Kicked Off With A Bang

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) All India Football Federation (AIFF) and IMT Ghaziabad together have decided to develop Ghaziabad as a football playing City by encouraging children to pick up football here at an early age.

In pursuance of this decision 'Ghaziabad for Football' mission has been kicked off. The mission aims at making the people aware of the game, sensitizing them about the game and encouraging them to pick it up playing football passionately in the City; these are the primary goals of this mission.

Patrick Baurer and Aguska Munich were invited to interact with children and encourage the audience to pick up this game. Both of them are internationally acclaimed freestyle footballers and their game and tricks are watched and appreciated by children, youth and old alike.

Toying with football by them is what keeps the audience glued to his performance even without a blink. Both of them gave their first performance in Ghaziabad' Model Sports Village Khurrampur, Tehsil Muradnagar. Despite the bone-chilling cold wave, a large number of children flocked to Khurrampur village to watch their eye captivating performances. Centre Head, IMT Sports Research Centre, Dr Kanishka Pandey, who has conceptualised this idea, interacted with the children and shared the integrity of football so that the children could be encouraged to pick up football at an early age.

Village Pradhan, Khurrampur Vinod said that it was indeed an innovative idea which would encourage children to pick up football here. He added that it is for the first time that footballers of international repute have visited this village, which will have

a lasting impact on the mind of our village children. These players have explained the fine and rudimental details of football which will be really helpful for the budding children and budding football stars. The second destination where these international players paid their visit was IMT where a large number of students and children got a chance to see their mesmerizing performance. Members of Ghaziabad Football Association and Football Academy as well as staff of IMT were also present to watch their performances.

Addressing the media persons on this occasion, Dr Kanishka Pandey said that after a research it was found that the city of Ghaziabad offered better promise for future as far as football as a game was concerned, so we are doing our bit to popularize it and create a momentum so that football becomes popular over here in Ghaziabad. He further added that we have conceptualised a mega plan under which we plan to organize football Carnival, Football at every home; River bank football as well as taking football to every nook and corner.

Both the guest Patrick Baurer and Aguska Munich said that they are fascinated to see the enthusiasm of the viewers and audiences which have encouraged them to keep base with the audiences from here and promised to visit the city again sometime in near future. Both these footballers have been made the Brand Ambassadors of Ghaziabad for Football mission initiated by IMT and All India Football Federation.

“The third destination for these international footballers was Indirapuram Habitat Centre. Here too a large number of children flocked to see their mesmerizing performances. Their amazing performances on the stage were greeted with thundering applause.

“This is a common knowledge that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visualized to see/ make India as a football superpower by 2047. All India Football Federation has prepared a blueprint to achieve this goal of our Indian Prime Minister. This is a matter of great pride for the residents of Ghaziabad that All India Football Federation has chosen IMT Ghaziabad as a partner to start this mission in Ghaziabad. This is a kind of first of its initiative by All India Football Federation, which is taking shape in Ghaziabad, which will, later on be taken to other parts of the country. The collaboration between IMT and All India Football Federation will have a far reaching impact in time to come. Sports: A Way of Life and Ghaziabad Football Association have agreed all cooperation and support for this mission,” the statement read.

