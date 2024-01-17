Macron says West cannot allow Russia to win

(MENAFN) In a press conference at the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron declared increased military aid for Ukraine, emphasizing that the West "cannot let Russia win" the ongoing conflict. Macron addressed criticism over France's perceived lack of assistance to Kiev, announcing the delivery of 40 SCALP air-launched cruise missiles with a range exceeding 250km and "hundreds of bombs," including precision-guided munitions equipped with the AASM or HAMMER module.



The move aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, but it comes amid accusations from Russia that Western-supplied long-range weapons provided to Kiev have been used to target civilian infrastructure. Macron affirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine and disclosed plans for a visit to the country in February to finalize a bilateral security agreement, similar to the one recently signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.



The ten-year security agreement with the United Kingdom, unveiled last week, ensures Britain's "swift and sustained security assistance" to Ukraine in the event of a potential Russian attack, outlining various support measures. Macron's announcement and upcoming visit underscore a renewed focus on reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of the protracted conflict and geopolitical tensions in the region.







