Putin holds conference with North Korea`s foreign minister

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a significant meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin, following extensive talks between the top diplomats of both nations aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. The discussions between the senior diplomats focused on reinforcing agreements reached during the Far East visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last September.



During their meeting with Putin, the diplomats presented the outcomes of their talks, which covered various areas such as culture, trade, science, and more. The discussions underscored the commitment of Russia and North Korea to deepen their collaboration across multiple sectors.



Kim Jong-un's week-long visit to Russia included engagements with top Russian officials, including President Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. The North Korean leader toured key Russian facilities, such as the Vostochny Cosmodrome, military and civilian aviation plants, gaining insights into Russia's advanced technologies, including nuclear-capable aircraft and hypersonic missiles.



Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of Russia's continued support for peace and stability in Northeast Asia. Lavrov criticized the United States and its regional allies for pursuing policies that create security threats for North Korea, stressing the need for a cessation of actions leading to heightened tensions.



The meeting between Putin and the North Korean Foreign Minister signifies a concerted effort to strengthen ties and foster positive diplomatic relations between the two nations. The discussions serve as a platform for future collaboration, promoting regional stability and cooperation in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics.



